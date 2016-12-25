Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian Play In The 'Snow' With Penelope Disick, Kardashian Christmas Pics and Fired Chicken Cake [Video]

Sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian played in the snow with Kourtney’s four-year-old daughter on Christmas Eve. Sort of. Video posted to Khloe’s Instagram account shows the trio tubing down a very short hill in front of one of their Los Angeles County neighbor’s homes. The neighbor covered the ground with fake snow, despite the temperature being roughly 50 degrees outside. “Snow in Calabasas!” Khloe wrote, according to E! News’ Corinne Heller. “I love my neighbors.” The Kardashians are known for throwing Christmas parties with an occasional star or two — from outside of the family — making an appearance, such as when the family shared pictures of rapper Drake at their 2015 Christmas Eve party. It’s already been a festive, if somewhat unusual, Christmas for Khloe and Kourtney. In addition to enjoying a makeshift ski slope, Khloe also received a somewhat unique culinary gift from her friend model Chrissy Teigen and Teigen’s husband pop R&B musician John Legend. The gift? “A fried chicken cake.” Entertainment Tonight‘s Emily Krauser described the culinary treat as a cake “made of fried chicken and mashed potatoes.” It actually sounds kind of delicious once you work through the initial impulse to wince and recoil. Khloe Kardashian posted video of the cake to her Snapchat account. “Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, may have been the most excited recipient, gleefully running through the items in the dessert-like object as her mom took videos on Friday,” Krauser suggested, quoting Penelope as saying, “And we like the cake and we like the chicken… [and] yams.” Khloe pointed out that the “cake” also had macaroni and cheese in it, and jokingly ridiculed her friends for sending it when they know she is “trying to be skinny.” A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:17pm PST Kourtney also posted several pics to Instagram showing her and friends who also have children celebrating at a Christmas get together. She captioned one photo with “Festive moms VS chic moms…,” as some of the mothers were decked out in loud Christmas sweaters or pajamas while others stuck to more stylish attire. Festive moms VS chic moms… A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:09pm PST That photo racked up over 200,000 likes in the first two hours after it was posted. In an unrelated pic posted a few days earlier, Kourney showed off the Christmas decorations in one room of her house, with a Christmas tree standing in front of a gray and pink painting of a skeleton. Christmas at my house for @voguemagazine on my app. ???????????? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:20am PST The rest of Kardashian clan’s Christmas news was nearly overshadowed by reports that Blac Chyna had left Rob Kardashian last week. The announcement created a hashtag storm on Twitter. However, the two are reportedly back together. “A Christmas miracle! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna cuddled up for a sweet holiday-themed Snapchat pic on Friday, December 23, less than a week after their sudden split,” Us Weekly‘s Cathy Campbell writes in an article covering the couple’s breakup and reunion. “The pair posed together for a photo that showed the sock entrepreneur, 29, nuzzling Chyna, 28, who was masquerading as a reindeer, thanks to a festive filter. The Lashed Bar owner captioned the snap ‘Happy Holidays’ along with a red heart emoji.” Their romantic reunion is bound to make the holidays a little happier for the Kardashian family. Break ups right before the holidays are always a major bummer. All in all, it’s shaping up to be a busy and festive holiday season for the Kardashians. That should be expected with such a large family full of celebrities. The video of Khloe and Kourtney tubing in the fake snow with Penelope definitely takes the cake for the most adorable public moment so far. But the fried chicken cake definitely takes the cake for…well, weird cakes. We’d still eat it though. A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:34pm PST [Featured image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

