Khloe Kardashian Calls 'Rob & Chyna' One Of Her Least Favorite Reality Shows, 'Revenge Body' Receives Criticism Before Premiere

Khloe Kardashian went on The Late Late Show last Wednesday and dished some major details about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. During a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with host James Corden, the Revenge Body host also shaded Brody Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna. As Capital FM noted, Khloe Kardashian is the sister who’s known for telling it like it is, never one to hold back. So it did not come as a surprise when instead of eating cod sperm, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted to answer James Corden’s tough question. “Which of the following is your least favorite E! show: Rob & Chyna featuring Rob Kardashian, I am Cait featuring Caitlyn Jenner, or Sex with Brody featuring Brody Jenner?” Without skipping a beat, Khloe said that she did not even know that Sex With Brody was a shot. The Revenge Body host, however, did not stop there and added that Rob’s show is also not the best one on E!. “I guess let’s say Sex With Brody. I mean, and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two,” she said. But James’ second question seemed a little too difficult even for Khloe Kardashian. When The Late Late Show asked her if she thought O.J. Simpson did it, the reality star resigned to eating a fish eye. “I don’t even eat red meat, let alone an eye!” Khloe said after she finally swallowed the eye after several attempts. Tonight on the @latelateshow ???????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:27pm PST Meanwhile, early on the show, Khloe also talked about her new relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I am very happy. It’s been good. We’re using the L-word,” Khloe dished. After her show with FYI, Kocktails with Khloe got cancelled back in April of last year, Khloe Kardashian signed up for another reality show called Revenge Body, premiering tonight, January 12, on E! Her new show was said to be inspired by how Khloe was able to lose 40 pounds after she was repeatedly fat shamed and called the “fat sister.” Not everyone, however, is happy with Khloe’s transformation. According to Hollywood Life, Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom is not at all impressed with the changes in Khloe’s body. Lamar is allegedly worried that Khloe is “killing herself” just to stay skinny. “She’s killing herself with all this excess working out, that Lamar barely even recognizes her. He’s been checking her out on social media and she’s working out as if she’s training for the Olympics. Her thighs and legs look like straight bones. And her trademark Kardashian booty went from 100 to 0 real quick! Lam’s not trying to hate. He loved how much concern and support she’s given him through his ordeals and now he wants to return the favor,” an insider close to Lamar said. Incredibly elated for the premiere of Revenge Body tomorrow!! 8/7c on E A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:07pm PST Fox News also reported that some health experts were “concerned” about the message Khloe Kardashian‘s new show is sending to the audience. On her Facebook page, dietician, health and body positivity coach Rebecca Clyde of Nourish Nutrition, describe the show’s premise as “horrifying.” “Getting back at your ex with a ‘revenge body’ is not empowering, nor is it body positive. It can’t be, it is the antithesis.” Revenge Body trainer Lacey Stone, however, encouraged viewers not to pass judgment on the show based on its title alone. Lacey told the outlet that Khloe’s new show is much more than getting revenge. “Yes, the title is revenge, but it’s not about that. This is a transformation show… and it makes me upset that people who don’t know what the show is about have these opinions,” Lacey said. Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian premieres tonight, January 12 on E! Will you be watching her new show? Sound off in the comments below. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

