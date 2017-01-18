Khloe Kardashian Ex Lamar Odom's Post Rehab Crisis: Talks Of Getting His Wife Back [Video]

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom is out of rehab after a month-long stay, and he recently appeared on The Doctors to talk about his recovery. The former basketball player also voiced his desire to rekindle his romance with Khloe Kardashian. Not long into Lamar Odom’s tell-all interview on The Doctors, the former NBA star got brutally honest and admitted that he had plans to woo Khloe Kardashian and reconcile their relationship, according to Radar Online. However, Khloe Kardashian has been in a public relationship with another NBA player, Tristan Thompson, for months, and the reality star has expressed no desire to make amends with Lamar. The Doctors host Dr. Travis Stork asked Odom what he sees for his future. “Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” Lamar responded that he wanted his old life back, although it may be too little too late. “Honestly? I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a normal healthy life.” Kardashian’s ex-husband suffered a near-fatal overdose in October of last year in a Nevada brothel. Prodigal Son #humility A photo posted by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 3, 2015 at 7:20pm PDT Although Khloe Kardashian was estranged from her husband at the time of his overdose, the reality star rushed to Odom’s side after the incident and oversaw all of his medical procedures. Odom slipped into a coma following the overdose. Kardashian had him transported to a hospital in California and remained with him throughout his recovery. Lamar Odom expressed the fact that he felt indebted to his former bride. “Khloé is important to me, and she’s been through all this with me and stood by my side. So I just want to repay her.” He added that he’s no longer afraid of the media attention that goes along with marrying a Kardashian, saying, “I know how to deal with it now.” [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3] Later in The Doctors interview, Lamar read a message to that he wanted those closest to him to hear. “To my family and to Khloé, I just want to tell them that I’m sorry for all that wasted time and all that wasted energy. In my addiction, I didn’t know who I was.” The former NBA player admitted that his biggest regret was “wasted time that I missed out with my children.” No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil A photo posted by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:14pm PST However, Odom faces a new crisis in his struggle for sobriety. Odom recently fired his sober coach. When his rehab psychologist, Dr. Kellie Delli Colli, came on the show to claim that his behavior was a “warning sign,” Lamar reluctantly agreed. But the doctor did say that it was good that he reached out and admitted to what had happened with his sober coach. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3] RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Filming His Own Reality Show Fresh Out Of Rehab Kim Kardashian New Toned-Down Image Is Another Money-Making Scheme, Insiders Claim Kim Kardashian Robbery Police Statement Leaked: Traumatic Experience Described First-Hand Kim Kardashian Robbery: Four Suspected Thieves Charged Kim Kardashian Jets Off To Dubai Now That Paris Robbers Allegedly Caught Despite the fact that Lamar’s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian has moved on with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, he said that he would remain hopeful in that things may change in the future. “I ran so many people away…for that three minutes of feel-good. So I’d like to rekindle those relationships.” Do you think Lamar Odom has any chance of getting back together with Khloe Kardashian? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.