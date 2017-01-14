Khloe Kardashian 'Jelly' Of Kim Zolciak's Tiny Waist As She Tells Women What The Ideal Female Body Looks Like

Khloe Kardashian seems to be a bit obsessed with body size lately as she launches her new Revenge Body show and comments on a fellow reality star’s ridiculously small waist. Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to leave a comment on former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s latest selfie. In it, Kim seems to have lost weight in her midsection and thighs as the 38-year-old has never looked thinner. Kardashian took notice as she told Kim she was “jelly” of her tiny waist. “Ummmmmmm where is your waist?!?? I’m so jelly!!!!” The comment came from Khloe’s verified Instagram account, and rubbed some people the wrong way. Users took to replying to Koko to inform her Zolciak’s itty-bitty waist is all thanks to Photoshop. “@khloekardashian it’s there it’s just photoshopped off” “@khloekardashian that’s bad photoshop hunny lol” Never been happier!! ????????@vetements_official x juicy couture does it get any better then this! Loving this collaboration!!! ???????? this is better then a tracksuit baby! Amazing fabric, same “Juicy” on that ass just a perfect silhouette. Thx @jeffmichael130 @netaporter ❤️️ HEAD OVER TO MY SNAPCHAT KimZBiermann IF YOU MUST PUT YOUR MIND AT EASE! No photoshop necessary A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:37am PST But the comments didn’t stop there as Instagram users started to rip into Khloe as well. “@khloekardashian it’s not natural. Seriously??? You both were bigger girls, have some $$-get it sucked out but yet post about how “lucky you are to have no waist?” I love and adore you Kim. But I do it all natural: workout and eat healthy. No Drs, no pills. People get real.” It’s no secret Kardashian has transformed her body with rigorous workouts and diet plans, but she has also come under scrutiny for using plastic surgery to obtain her famous curves. The Mirror UK reported on Kardashian’s 40-pound weight loss as she still somehow managed to keep her burgeoning backside. “Khloe Kardashian has an AMAZING bottom – which she’s been maintaining with lots of intense workouts at the gym after losing 40lbs.” Now, the Kardashian is helping other people transform their bodies through her brand-new Revenge Body show. But not everyone is excited about the weight loss program. Some sources are listing reasons to boycott Khloe’s show, while other sites point out the issues with the program. The Sydney Morning Herald pointed out a few things that seem to be wrong with Khloe telling people how they should look. [Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images] “Unfortunately, Revenge Body is a stark reminder of which bodies are deemed acceptable…Curvy, but in the right places. Tall, but with long legs. A good butt. Larger than average breasts. Attaining a body like this is how you’ll get revenge on your critics – just ask Khloé.” And it seems Khloe is still telling fans what the ideal body looks like as she takes to simply commenting on Zolciak’s maybe Photoshopped Instagram post. In fact, Lamar Odom has reportedly spoken out against his ex-wife’s total body transformation as he claims to barely recognize her. Hollywood Life reported on Odom’s statements regarding Khloe’s “revenge body.” “Lamar [Odom] is worried about Khloe [Kardashian],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s killing herself with all this excess working out, that Lamar barely even recognizes her. He’s been checking her out on social media and she’s working out as if she’s training for the Olympics. Her thighs and legs look like straight bones.” However, it seems looking “like straight bones” is what the 32-year-old Kardashian is in to as she leaves comments claiming to be jealous of Zoclaik’s whittled waist amid her Revenge Body premiere. But fans were quick to point out Kardashian was lusting over what very well may be a Photoshopped body image. While Khloe is excited to help others lose weight, Hollywood Life states, the Kardashian is also looking forward to having people get the goals she obtained. “Khloe is clearly very excited about her show, which centers around her helping others who have been through rough patches similar to Khloe’s, attain the kind of physical fitness she has reached.” This can easily be misconstrued as Khloe telling women what the ideal body looks like, especially given her comment on Kim Zolciak’s controversial Instagram post. [Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]

