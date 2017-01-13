Khloe Kardashian Reveals Secrets To The Perfect 'Revenge Body' And Gushes Over Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian previously spoke about her hopes for both her romance with Tristan Thompson and her brand new reality series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, but that was at a time when each of those endeavors were still new and uncertain. Now, Ms. Kardashian seems more certain that her hopes are being fulfilled, as her romance with Thompson steps onto firmer ground and Khloe’s fans find something appealing in the celebrity’s Revenge Body series. The youngest Kardashian now opens up more fully about how much better 2017 is going than the previous year in both her personal life and in her career. Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Anyone Can Have A Revenge Body Khloe Kardashian shares how anyone can achieve their own revenge body. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian premieres tonight, and as USA Today points out, the series, hosted by Khloe herself, puts a new spin on the old makeover theme by motivating guests to reinvent themselves for the purpose of proving themselves to bullies, ex-lovers, and frenemies. While revenge can certainly be a strong motivator to get people to commit to a new lifestyle, it may not be enough to sustain the dedication required to get guests to keep working on their better selves, beyond their Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian appearances. Even Ms. Kardashian suggests there’s more to keeping a revenge body than simply altering one’s appearance. Khloe expresses the idea that there’s a mental aspect involved, which is vital to making these changes permanent in one’s life. “For me, how I would define a ‘revenge body’ is how you feel your sexiest and happiest within yourself,” says Kardashian. Fans eager to know how to achieve that perfect body need not worry about tuning in to tonight’s premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. The fledgling fitness guru has already shared her method for getting into peak condition and the very first bit of advice to come from Khloe is something most people will be happy to hear. She says the key to maintaining a constant workout regimen is to embrace variety. “I love Soul Cycle, hot yoga, circuit training, obstacle-type things,” she says. “I don’t like to do the same workout all the time.” Going along with the suggestion of maintaining variety in one’s physical conditioning, Kardashian says dieting and abstinence should be limited, if not eliminated altogether. Instead, Khloe urges taking things in moderation. The Revenge Body host suggests eating a slice of pizza or a smaller serving of dessert, instead of binging in secret. Khloe also wants people following her fitness ideas to be comfortable with snacks around, because, as Ms. Kardashian points out, junk food will always present a temptation. Ms. Kardashian also recommends taking the workout regimen on vacations. She always packs a jump rope and has a step counter downloaded on her smartphone. Finally, Khloe recommends finding the right trainer, someone with a good sense of humor and a laid-back personality. “I like you to push me and motivate me, but I’m paying you so don’t (freaking) yell at me!” Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST Certainly, Khloe Kardashian is doing well with her own fitness reality show and maintaining a positive image on her various social media accounts, but, as People shares, there are more reasons for the new glow in Khloe’s skin and the brightness in her eyes. Even James Corden commented on her new attitude, when Ms. Kardashian made a guest appearance on The Late Late Show. When Corden remarked that Khloe looked different and that she seemed like a woman in love, it didn’t take long for Ms. Kardashian to admit that she was very happy with her new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. “It’s going good,” said Ms. Kardashian. “We use the L word!” Getting more personal, Corden inquired about whether or not Khloe and Tristan had started French kissing. In response, Kardashian confirmed that she and Thompson had already reached that phase of their relationship, adding that she believed French kissing was a serious step in any relationship. Khloe isn’t alone in expressing her happiness with Thompson. “[They’re] insanely happy and in love,” said one source of the romance. “It’s a healthy relationship and they’re very serious about each other,” the source later added of the Kardashian and Thompson romance. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

