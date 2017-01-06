Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out On Kim Kardashian's Life Change Following Paris Robbery

There’s a reason Kim Kardashian is only sharing family photos on her website and social media, and Khloe Kardashian has the explanation. Kim recently made her reappearance on social media following an almost three month hiatus, but it wasn’t quite what fans may have been expecting. Instead of sexy selfies and shots of her diamond jewelry, the 36-year-old has only posted images of her family— husband Kanye West, and kids North and Saint. It seems Kim truly has been changed by the traumatic October 3 robbery in which she was tied and threatened at gun point. Khloe discussed life after the robbery for Kim in a blog post she shared on her website and app Wednesday. Entertainment Tonight covered the post for any fans who may not be subscribers to Kardashian’s $2.99 a month site. The article stated Khloe said Kim is know focusing on her family after the Paris incident, which explains why the mother-of-two has been rarely seen in public the past several months. “Kim’s sister Khloe opened up about the New Year’s resolutions she would give to each family member, stating that the traumatic event has forced the mother of two to focus on family.” The 32-year-old Kardashian also said Kim is in a better place mentally now as she continues to focus less on fame and more on family. “I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now.” [Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images] Khloe also noted that she wishes for her sister to find happiness in 2017 as she continues to focus on what’s truly important in life— Kanye and the kids. “I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.” Prior to Khloe’s blog post, Us Weekly commented on Kim’s well-being after the robbery in an article saying it was a wake up call for her. The article also included a quote from Kim’s friend Jonathan Cheban as he stated she wasn’t doing so good after the robbery. “The incident seems to have been a wakeup call for the social media maven. An insider told Us that that this has been a ‘life-changing event,’ and that Kardashian now ‘realizes she was living in a bubble…. Now she knows she was so naive.’” While many celebrities reached out and offered their support to Kim, Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld questioned why she felt it was okay to be without security as she regularly flaunted her large diamonds and wealth on social media. “I don’t understand why she was in a hotel with no security. If you are that famous and you put all your jewelry on the net, you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room. You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you.” [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] It seems Kim agreed as she stoped posting on social media altogether following the incident. Now, three months later, Kim is still camera shy as she regains her footing on Instagram and SnapChat. Entertainment Tonight covered the Kardashian’s comeback as she sticks to posting family photos only. “The 36-year-old reality star continues her social media comeback with even more personal family photos, sharing sweet snaps of her kids — North, 3, and Saint, 1 — on Twitter and Instagram” The article adds that in addition to the family photos on Instagram, Kim is gradually making her way back onto SnapChat. However, she’s taken to sharing photos of her sisters instead of her usual barrage of selfies and semi-naked looks. “She made her return to the digital world on Tuesday with a gorgeous family photo, followed by her first selfie of the new year on Snapchat. ” An Instagram account dedicated to posting Kim’s snaps shows the most recent ones being of a lunch she attended with sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner. However, fans are eager to see if Kim keeps up her family vibe as she once again gets comfortable on social media. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx