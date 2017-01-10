Kim Kardashian At Risk Of Trauma During Dubai Trip With Makeup Artist Following Arrests In Connection To Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian risks suffering a traumatic episode during her trip to Dubai in which she will be accompanied by celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Kim and Dedivanovic are scheduled to make the trip for their Masterclass which was postponed last year due to the Paris robbery incident in which the Kardashian sister was the victim. The incident was traumatic for the 36-year-old and it contributed to her decision to lay low and get off social media. She even decided to keep off her busy work schedule. [Image by Larry Busacca /Getty Images] 17 people arrested in connection to Kim’s robbery Kardashian’s robbery case became the subject of speculation and investigations were launched and the French police have reported that they have captured 17 people in connection to the Paris robbery. There is speculation that the news might cause some sort of reaction such as opening up wounds that she has worked so hard to heal. The news might act as a reminder of what the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star went through thus undoing all the progress she has made to forget the traumatic incident. “Kim is aware that the French police have made arrests relating to her robbery. While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It’s still very tough for her to deal with,”reported one of sources close to the Kardashians. BREAKING NEWS: French police have arrested 16 people in the Paris

region for the robbery of reality star #KimKardashian in

Paris. pic.twitter.com/GCGOMfV1CF — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) January 9, 2017 Kim is determined to get over the bad memories Kim’s return on social media at the beginning of the year signaled that she was determined to put the past behind her and work towards a great year ahead. This means she does not want anything to stand in the way of progress especially the things that happened last year. The Dubai trip will be her first international trip since she was robbed, meaning it is a huge step for her. [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer /Getty Images] The 36-year-old posted some hints about the trip on Snapchat on Monday. One of the photos she posted was a selfie which featured her and the makeup artist in a room full of makeup products on a table. The photo was also captioned, “Master Class Dubai 4 Day Countdown.” It was an indicator that Kim was eager to get back out there and she will not let anything bring down her spirit. The reality star also posted a video giving a better view of the makeup products. The reality star has clearly been excited about the trip and the progress by the French police is also an assurance that things are getting back to normal for her. She is also more prepared in terms of security and she has been more careful ever since the robbery incident. Kim Kardashian West ‘in fear’ after Paris robbery arrests #KimKardashian #KanyeWest https://t.co/8CR6KV1kKv pic.twitter.com/rNwiqThz0k — Sunday World (@sundayworld) January 10, 2017 “Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids,” a source added. Fortunately, Kim is determined to get over every bad experience and make things work for her and her family. She appears optimistic that things will be better this year compared to the dark times that plagued her and her family last year. She appears more comfortable being seen in public compared to how she retracted after the Paris robbery. The Dubai trip will be the first time that Kim makes her official public appearance and she is quite excited about it. One of the sources familiar with the matter revealed that she is eager to get back to her busy lifestyle and to spend time with her fans. The source also pointed out that Kim is not so worried about her safety because she has gotten over the trauma. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]

