Kim Kardashian Jets Off To Dubai Now That Paris Robbers Allegedly Caught

Now that the men responsible for robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris have allegedly been caught, the reality star has decided to jet off to Dubai. on our way #dubai???????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST Kim Kardashian was photographed by TMZ breezing through LAX with Kourtney Kardashian’s longtime boyfriend Scott Disick and four security guards for the 16-hour flight. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has jetted off to Dubai now that she feels a little safer, thanks to the police in France who have allegedly caught the men who robbed her after Paris Fashion Week in October of 2016. ???????????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT Kim Kardashian has maintained a low-key image ever since the robbery on October 3. The reality star was said to have been completely traumatized by the incident, in which she was held at gunpoint, tied up, and thrown in a bathtub while thieves got away with more than $10 million worth of jewelry. family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST Kardashian has slowly come back to social media with posts and videos here and there, but this is the first real trip away from home that Kim has taken since the robbery. my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST Kardashian is apparently heading out to Dubai to make up for a trip that she had previously canceled to promote a makeup tutorial with her longtime makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic. Who is in Dubai? Who’s attending the master class? Comment below ????????????#kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #lifestyle #mydubai #dubai #mua #themasterclass #makeup#makeupbymario A photo posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:14pm PST Kardashian’s makeup event was originally scheduled for October 14, which was just 11 days after the reality star was robbed on October 3. Obviously, Kim was in no condition to be making any public appearances, so the event was canceled. Kim and her makeup artist Mario prepared for the Dubai trip this week by teasing fans with Snapchats. ????????#kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #lifestyle #mydubai #dubai #mua #themasterclass #makeup#makeupbymario A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:10pm PST Kardashian shared videos of her surrounded by makeup tools they will be showing off at their Masterclass show on Friday, according to Daily Mail. The reality star joked with her makeup artist in her Snapchat video that she uploaded to her story. “You better suck it in. Those people coming to The Masterclass in Dubai do not want to see that.” Tickets for the Masterclass in Dubai cost over $1600 a pop for VIP tickets and $500 for ‘non-VIP’ tickets, so those attending the six-hour long seminar have definitely been waiting for Kardashian to make the trip out. VIP tickets to Kardashian’s Masterclass include a meet and greet with the reality star and her makeup artist and an exclusive gift bag. DUBAI!!!! @makeupbymario & I will be there Oct 14th. Go to TheMasterClass.com for tickets! Our 1st sponsor is KYLIE COSMETICS! So everyone will get a free lip kit! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 23, 2016 at 5:16am PDT While Kim flew off to Dubai, police in France were busy with 17 people in custody whom they arrested in connection with the theft of more than $10 million worth of Kim Kardashian’s jewelry. A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:20pm PST French police have confirmed that one of those arrested was working for Kim as a chauffeur in Paris prior to the heist. This means that this man had insider knowledge about the reality star and her travel plan for Paris Fashion Week. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] “The oldest suspect is 72, while others are in their 50s and 60s. All are well known to the police.” The youngest of those arrested was 23 years old. A spokesperson for the French prosecutor’s office said that investigators had identified some of the men they arrested using DNA evidence found at the crime scene. They also used security camera images that were later recovered. None of the men who were arrested have been charged yet, but French police can hold someone for up to four days for questioning without charge. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]

