Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist: New Details Revealed Based On Interrogation Transcripts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been keeping low profile and out of the spotlight since the robbery Kim was the target of during Paris Fashion Week in the fall of 2016. Prior to this Kim was sure to flaunt her fashionable attire and expensive jewelry and post selfies endlessly, which always made followers aware of her whereabouts, and had a large role to play in how she was so easily targeted. The leader of the group that attacked Kim K has since been arrested and questioned. Information regarding the process and people involved are slowly being made known. The leader of the gang who tied up Kardashian and stole her expensive jewelry is Aomar Ait Khedach, a ganster with the nickname “Old Omar,” The 60-year-old was arrested in early January alongside a number of other suspects from the burglary that happened on October 3. The gang leader shared with police that he and the group melted down the majority of the jewels they stole from the reality star and successfully sold it off yet kept Kim’s $4 million diamond ring. The total value of the jewelry stolen is an estimated $11 million. This information all comes via a transcript from the interrogation of Khedache which was shared in Le Monde newspaper. Kardashian Paris heist gang melted down jewels but kept her $4million ring, the gang leader tells police https://t.co/Pp7wksTsnP — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) January 28, 2017 The Telegraph notes new details that have surfaced during the interrogation of the group’s leader. “The gang suspected of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris had planned to target her on a previous trip to Paris, but called it off because she was constantly surrounded by people, the captured alleged gang leader has told police during interrogation.” Khedache also revealed the actions taken by his crew immediately after successfully robbing Kim Kardashian of millions worth of her finest jewelry, stating that the group stayed put in Paris and “laid low” until a number of days afterwards when a couple of members of the group headed to Antwerp where they sold off their newly-gained possessions. Khedache was linked to the crime when his DNA was discovered at the scene of the burglary. The publication shares his words to police during the interrogation, about his gang’s decision to melt down the jewels, stating “So that the jewels would not be recognised, we took a joint decision to melt them down. One of us took care of that… He came back with bars… Altogether there must have been a bit more than 800 grams.” The inside story behind the $11 million Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. https://t.co/UeBsTGfDmD pic.twitter.com/3X40EKZzfE — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) January 28, 2017 The burglar also spoke about the diamond ring, which had been pictured by the star on social media the day before she was robbed, stating that he and his crew didn’t sell it because it was a diamond that was really easy to spot so they were fearful of being caught if someone identified it. Since the robbery, Kim Kardashian has refrained from being as active on social media as she had been. This is clearly a wise decision by the reality television star, especially seeing as the ringleader admits that Kim’s constant posting that often pictured her valuable jewelry made it much easier for his team to organize the heist that they successfully carried out. “The jewels were shown on the internet, and (she said) that she didn’t wear fakes… the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything.” Khadeche went on to explain that although they had weapons they treated Kardashian gently and with respect. Additionally he shared that it was “someone very close” to Kim K who was behind their knowledge of her whereabouts on the Parisian trip. Kim Kardashian was understandably shaken by the heist and since the fateful trip, her relationship with rapper husband Kanye West has suffered. Rumors of a looming divorce have been making headlines regularly, as the Silver Times reminds. However, for now the two are still together, and Kanye is reportedly to continue to appear in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Only time will tell if the star couple can weather this storm. [Feature Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]