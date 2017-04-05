Kim Kardashian Kimoji Merch Includes Marijuana Rolling Papers, A Butt Pool Float, And 'Still Drunk' Flasks

Kim Kardashian dropped the latest collection of Kimoji merchandise on April 4. The line does not really seem to align with Kardashian’s own lifestyle as it includes marijuana rolling papers, a butt pool float, and a flask that says “Still Drunk From Yesterday.” Kim Kardashian must have had her fans in mind when creating her latest Kimoji collection. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star has never been known to smoke weed and has always claimed not to be a big drinker. The 36-year-old mother of two spends a significant amount of time and effort on maintaining her flawless skin, so it is not likely that she would be caught out on a pool float sunbathing. THE BUTT POOL FLOAT A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:01am PDT That did not stop Kardashian from releasing a collection which included “LIT” tie dye rolling papers, the type typically used to roll marijuana cigarettes, aka joints; drug “baggie” bandanas; and lots of other “festival” merchandise on April 4. The Kimoji “Drop One” as she referred to it on her Instagram also includes a flask and a hat that reads, “Still Drunk From Yesterday.” FESTIVAL DROP AVAILABLE IN LIMITED QTY KIMOJI.COM A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT The fact that Kim referred to April 4’s launch as “Drop One” made fans theorize that there is more to come from the reality star’s merchandise line. “Drop One” includes 15 new merch items that were released on the Kimoji website. The Kimoji Instagram account referred to the Kimoji release as the “Festival Drop.” The account also mentioned that the merchandise was only available in a limited quantity. FESTIVAL DROP AVAILABLE NOW LINK IN BIO A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT Kim claims the line is festival-friendly, including middle finger Kimoji and “LIT” word bubble drug “baggie” bandanas. Festival-goers attending concerts in dry, dusty areas often wear bandanas to cover their faces. However, aside from her husband Kanye West’s concerts, Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly the concert extraordinaire herself. KIMOJI.com #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #snapchat #lifestyle #kimoji #merchandise #festivaldrop #summerfun A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT Although, she did just take her daughter North West to an Ariana Grande concert in Los Angeles and the two went backstage to take selfies and chat with the pop star after the concert, according to other reports by the Inquisitr. Along with the pool float of an image of Kardashian’s famous butt in a black thong is another “LIT” word bubble pool float. Both will run you around one hundred bucks at $98 each. THE LIT POOL FLOAT ONLY AVAILABLE AT KIMOJI.COM A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT The launch also included some lighters featuring Kim’s infamous crying face, a middle finger, and once again, “LIT” word bubbles. THE KIM CRYING TIE DYE LIGHTER???? A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:01am PDT The “Still Drunk From Yesterday Camper Hat” which is a wider take on the baseball cap is one of three hats featured on the site. A tie dye “WYA” hat and an “I’m On The List” hat are also featured. “WYA” refers to the term “Where you at?” according to Urban Dictionary. FESTIVAL DROP AVAILABLE IN LIMITED QTY KIMOJI.COM A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Kim Kardashian Wears See-Through Gown With Short Hair At Fashion Los Angeles Awards Kris Jenner Net Worth: How Much Does The Kardashian Manager Make Off Her Kids? Kim Kardashian Is Not Retiring From Reality TV, Despite Reports [Debunked] Kim Kardashian, North West Fan Over Ariana Grande Backstage At Her Concert You can also get a tie dye T-shirt for $40 featuring a small middle finger Kimoji in the top left corner. The line may very well resonate with Kardashian’s millions of young fans but it does not seem to accurately represent Kim’s own life, personality, and overall brand. R U ON THE LIST? VISIT KIMOJI.COM TO SIGN UP A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:03am PDT What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s latest Kimoji merchandise release? Let us know in the comments section below! [Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]