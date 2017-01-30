Kim Kardashian, Kourtney & Khloe Share 145-Lb Total Weight Loss Diets, From Protein To Wine

Flaunting her fab abs, Kim Kardashian has been showing off her post-baby weight loss in a series of revealing outfits. Now Kim is joining sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in dishing up the secrets of her diet and fitness plan. Kim lost a total of 70 pounds, while Khloe took off 40 pounds and Kourtney shed 35 pounds, and although the Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars chose different diets, they’ve all succeeded in maintaining their weight loss. For Kim, cutting carbohydrates and boosting protein played a key role in her 70-pound weight loss. Kardashian told People that although exercise helped, she credits her diet as the key to shedding pounds. “I think dieting is so important to weight loss, whereas, I didn’t really ever think that before,” admitted Kim. “I thought, ‘Oh, I can work out, I can just eat whatever I want.’ But you have to work out all the time.” Kim Kardashian flaunts her whittled waistline. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] As for exactly what Kardashian ate, her low-carb Atkins 40 diet plan totaled about 1,800 calories a day, and Kim credits protein for helping her stay satisfied. “We eat a lot of fish and turkey.” Kardashian also snacks on Atkins diet food products, such as a “trail mix with M&M chocolates with peanuts,” so she avoids feeling deprived. Kim’s nutritionist Colette Heimowitz revealed that even on vacation, Kardashian doesn’t cheat, reported Elle. Instead, she chooses a low-carb option such as lamb chops or salmon, along with a salad and “cooked vegetables with butter on it.” As for wine, Heimowitz revealed that it’s possible to enjoy wine and diet too. “White wine only has three grams of carbs. Vodka has practically none—so there’s way to do it in moderation and maintain your weight loss.” Kim eats six ounces of protein at each meal, such as eggs and cheese for breakfast, salmon for lunch, and chicken for dinner, according to Cosmopolitan. And she’s not the only Kardashian sister to go for protein power. Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are sharing their weight loss diet secrets. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation] For Kourtney Kardashian, who lost 35 pounds, jump-starting her day with a protein shake is key. Her shakes include fruits, such as a banana and apple, along with protein powder, almonds, and ice. Philadelphia-based weight-loss specialist Charlie Seltzer told the publication that the protein emphasis in the Kardashian sisters’ diets is important for maintaining muscle mass while losing fat. Dr. Seltzer also explained how protein can help satisfy the appetite. “There are wildly different recommendations on protein and requirements, but generally, the more you eat, the more full you’ll feel.” In addition to that shake, Kourtney stays slim with her restricted diet. Kardashian recently revealed that her family suffers from “sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy,” and consequently their diet is gluten-free and dairy-free, according to Celebuzz. “Breakfast is really easy for us. We swapped whole organic milk for fresh homemade almond milk, organic coconut milk or organic rice milk,” shared Kardashian. While Kourtney sips her shake at breakfast, her children eat eggs or gluten-free waffles. Lunch is kid-friendly with turkey dogs minus the bun as a popular option. In addition, Kourtney’s lunch often includes “carrots and celery with hummus and a gluten-free rice tortilla with sliced turkey meat.” Dinner also features some form of protein, such as chicken or fish, and Kardashian includes steamed vegetables as well as a gluten-free carbohydrate, such as rice. She snacks on fresh fruits and vegetables, and allows herself a small indulgence daily with some sort of sweet treat that is gluten-free and dairy-free. Burgundy babies ???? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:08pm PST As for the secrets to Khloe Kardashian’s 40-pound weight loss and famous revenge body, it’s a combination of exercise and a dairy-free diet, according to People. “I try to do lifestyle changes,” clarified Khloe. “For breakfast, I love eggs and oatmeal!” For lunch, Kardashian has company when it comes to including salad in the menu. She pointed out that viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will often see Khloe along with Kourtney and Kim “binging on salads.” In addition, just like Kourtney, Khloe turns to fruit for snacks along with regularly sipping protein shakes. “I always have fruit around,” shared Khloe. “And I have a protein shake on the car ride home from the gym. Otherwise I get cranky!” In the evening, there’s one food that Kardashian is careful to avoid. “I don’t eat bread at night.” Khloe’s dinner features protein, such as chicken, and vegetables. In addition to steering clear of bread, she’s “not a pasta girl,” and revealed that she prefers rice or a sweet potato for her carbohydrate serving at dinner. And Kardashian even allows herself an occasional treat, such as candy or wine. “I’ll have a handful of M&M’s or a piece of pizza,” added Khloe. “If I drink, I have one or two glasses. It’s about understanding limitations.” [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]