Kim Kardashian Makes A Heartbreaking Pregnancy Announcement

Kim Kardashian revealed a heartbreaking pregnancy announcement during Sunday’s night’s all new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The mother of two told her close friend, Jonathan Cheban that it’s not possible for her to carry anymore children. According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian, who had planned to try and get pregnant with her third child, announced to her family that she was planning to have surgery in hopes of repairing her uterus to have another baby. However, the surgery was not successful, and Kim was told she would likely not be able to undergo another pregnancy. Of course, the reality starlet was crushed by the devastating news. “I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” she told Cheban. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down … I give up.” Swish pic.twitter.com/axLLAITiFi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2017 Later, Kim told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian that she couldn’t carry another child, and that she feels like using a surrogate to conceive another child with her husband, Kanye West, may be her best option to expand her family. “After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything,” she told her sisters. “Kanye was really nervous about the surgery … but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with. I’m definitely leaning towards I want to try [surrogacy].” Later, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and Kanye West had spoken about the possibility of using a surrogate to conceive another child, but now it seems like their only option to have another baby. Kim, who is the mother of daughter, North, and son, Saint, added that it will happen if it’s “meant to be.” “After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality,” Kim revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Whatever is meant to be will be.” Hey beautiful girl pic.twitter.com/MuVf27KFRP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2017 Previously, Kim Kardashian has expressed fear over using a surrogate to carry her child, revealing that she’s worried she wouldn’t have the same bond with a baby born via surrogacy as she does with the two children she carried herself. “My bond with my kids is so strong. I think my biggest fear is that if I had a surrogate is, would I love them the same? That’s the main thing I keep thinking about,” Kim said of the possibility of using a surrogate for baby number three. “I’m more worried, because I gave birth to two. There’s a sense in me that because I went through all that pain for these two babies and that I know we did this together. There’s no one that would feel your love [like this baby], they are literally near your heart and inside of you,” Kim Kardashian added. Kardashian has stated in the past how important it is to her that her children grow up with multiple siblings, much like she did, and her name may soon be added to the list of celebrities who have used surrogate mothers to grow their families. Stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Elizabeth Banks, and many more have all welcomed children via surrogacy. Will Kim and Kanye be next? What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian not being able to carry more children? Do you think she and Kanye West she use a surrogate, or possibly adopt a child? [Image by Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images]