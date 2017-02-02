Kim Kardashian: Ray J Blaming Kris Jenner For Sex Tape Leak — What's The Truth?

Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, allegedly orchestrated the infamous sex tape release to bank millions, Ray J is alleging. The R&B singer, who just recently took part in Celebrity Big Brother UK, has kept himself busy across the pond, doing multiple interviews that all seem to bring up his ex-girlfriend and the tape that would go on to make Kim Kardashian a household name. Ray J wasn’t shy when he told Heat magazine that he was fully aware of the fact that videos he had filmed with Kim had been sent to Vivid Entertainment, but there was no word at the time on who the person was that made the daring move to hand the footage over to the company. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] The “Sexy Can I” hitmaker makes it known that he never had any intentions of releasing the sex tape, stressing that he didn’t want his fans to see him in that light, with his biggest fear at the time being that the release of such graphic content could potentially tarnish his career. Having dated Kim Kardashian for a year prior to the tape being sold to Vivid Entertainment, Ray J heavily insinuates that the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, was more than likely behind the sudden release. His evidence is rather vague, but from what Brandy’s younger brother has gathered over the years, the only people that were said to have been aware of the raunchy footage Kim Kardashian and Ray had recorded on their camera was, in fact, the former couple. And as Kris was already trying to help her children build a successful brand for themselves, it’s believed that in order to gain the kind of attention Paris Hilton was receiving at the time for her own sex tape, putting Kim on a similar platform could potentially mean she would replicate that sort of impact in Hollywood. Of course, seeing what Kim and her famous siblings have achieved to date, their fame and success has arguably surpassed Paris Hilton’s, but the supposed truth of the matter is that, without Kris Jenner’s helping hand, Kim Kardashian wouldn’t have managed to sign a multi-million dollar deal to sell the rights off to Vivid. [Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images] “I only did my part [in making her famous],” the 36-year-old tells the outlet, according to Daily Mail. “As a man, I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent, you can read between the lines,” he went on to say, before branding Kris as a “real, true hustler.” Ray J’s comments regarding the release of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian isn’t that different to what was mentioned in the unauthorized tell-all book, Kardashian Dynasty, about the famous family, written by author Ian Halperin. According to Hollywood Life, Halperin claims that Kris was, in fact, the one behind the gigantic deal to release the graphic video. “A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go,” the author writes in the book. “Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand. It was Kris who engineered the deal behind the scenes and was responsible for the tape seeing the light of day.” Kim Kardashian has never confirmed or denied reports claiming that her mother was the mastermind behind the release of her daughter’s sex tape. It’s alleged that the 36-year-old made an impressive $5 million from the deal, with backend earnings that continue to tens of thousands of dollars in revenue each year. Are you siding with Ray J on this one? Did Kim Kardashian’s mother plan the sex tape reveal? [Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]