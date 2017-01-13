Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photos Of Saint West As Family Celebrated His First Birthday

Kim Kardashian made her return to social media a week ago, but is still surprising fans with the photos she shares. The 36-year-old Kardashian has been strictly posting family photos to her Instagram account as she made her reappearance with an image of her and Kanye with their two children. While her fans and followers have since come to expect the daily release of new shot of North and Saint West, Kim once again surprised the public on Wednesday. She shared several photos from son Saint’s first birthday party in December. The first image Kardashian shared shows Saint looking at a pony that seems to be a party attraction at his birthday celebration. Kim simply captioned the image with a baby and cake emojis. The photo received over 1.5 million likes from her 90 million followers. ???????????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:45pm PST Fans also took to commenting on the image to show their support of Kim’s return. Instagram users called the photo “adorable” and “sweet” as Kim is seen bending down with her one-year-old son. The focus seemed to be on Saint as Kim also uploaded a shot of him crawling. He’s wearing the red track suit that he appears in, in other family photos from the past week, but viewers are given a better glimpse at the baby. Before sharing the photos, Saint had been rarely seen by Kardashian’s fans. Kim also uploaded short video clips of her kids to her website and app. The videos show North snow tubing with cousin Penelope Disick and Kim carrying Saint as he enjoys his birthday party. ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:24am PST It seems the family threw Saint a winter-themed party decked out with white balloons and live penguins, according to Kim’s website. Us Weekly also reported on the birthday photos as Kardashian continues to make her gradual return. “The reality star posted a sweet pic of Saint, who turned one on December 5, as he admired a miniature pony at what appeared to be a birthday party.” The article also discussed Kim and Kanye’s vision for the photos as she posts to Instagram for the first time since October. It seems the couple hired a creative director to help with the photography. “The image is one of a new photo series by Kardashian’s husband Kanye West’s creative director, Eli Russell Linnetz, which Kardashian has been sharing with fans on social media and her paid app.” While some Instagram users have criticized Kardashian’s recent photos as they claim she is purposely trying to make herself “look poor” with use of a filter, Us Weekly states Kim is obsessed with how the project is turning out. “Kim is obsessed,” the insider tells Us of the striking photos, which share the same flashback, filtered style. “She loves the way they look.” The Mirror UK reported on the controversy saying fans are confused as to why Kim and Kanye seem poor in the family photos. “The stylized photos, which feature Kim, husband Kanye West and their children North and Saint, were posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday…But fans claimed Kim had tried to make the family seem ‘poor’ for the set, and others called it fake.” on our way #dubai???????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST However, the most recent photos don’t make Kim and Kanye “seem poor” as they feature elegant party extras, including a line of luxury vehicles in the background. Kardashian also used one of the photos to announce she is on her way to Dubai to host a makeup seminar. The Daily Mail reported on Kim’s arrival in Dubai with Scott Disick as she seems to be more of her old self again. “Classy as ever, Kim, 36, had dressed to impress in tight Adidas tracksuit trousers, matching top and stack-heeled suede boots. She rounded off her stylistic mode by wearing a pair enormous sunglasses that seem to have been modeled after welder’s goggles.” Prior to the flight, Kim SnapChatted saying she was taking her plastic surgeon on board with her for airplane laser treatments. It seems she is getting more comfortable expressing herself once again following the Paris robbery as she flaunts family photos and documents her international trip. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]

