Kim Kardashian: 'They're Going To Shoot Me In The Back,' The Reality TV Star Recalls Thinking During Paris Robbery [Video]

Kim Kardashian gave a heartfelt and tearful interview to E! in a promotional clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the promotional clip, the reality TV star and wife of rapper Kanye West talks about being robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel and coping with West’s recent “meltdown” that left him briefly hospitalized in a psychiatric ward. In October, masked gunman temporarily took Kim and a concierge captive at the The Hôtel de Pourtalèsas in Paris as they robbed Kardashian of up to $10 million worth of jewels. The Hôtel de Pourtalèsa is often referred to as the “No Address Hotel” because of the discreet nature of the nine-unit, upscale hotel that is a favorite among celebrities and the international jet set, according to Us Weekly. Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Madonna, Brad Pitt and Prince have all stayed at the hotel before. Room prices start at $1,680 per night and go up to $16,900 per night for the 3,700-square-foot penthouse. The night she was robbed, Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint as the robbers attempted to find more cash and considered going from room to room to rob other guests. As you can expect, it was a terrifying and traumatizing ordeal for Kardashian. “They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she recalls thinking during the incident in the E! promotional clip. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” Just days before the robbery, Kardashian posted a picture to Instagram showing off her $4.5 million, 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond “upgraded” engagement ring that Kanye West had given to her. That detail, along with the fact that Kim filed a $5.6 million insurance claim for her missing jewels and reports that West was $53 million in debt, led some to speculate that Kardashian had faked or staged the whole robbery for the insurance money. ???????????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kim countered those claims with a libel suit against Media Take Out, one of the websites that had been perpetuating the rumors, and its founder, Fred Mwangaguhunga. Media Take Out retracted its stories speculating that Kardashian had faked the robbery after she filed the suit. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight in late October, the hotel concierge who was temporarily held with Kim Kardashian gave a detailed account of the ordeal. Abdulrahman, who went by only his first name for the interview, said that Kardashian and the robbers had a hard time understanding each other throughout the robbery because of language barriers. The difficulty in communicating heightened tensions the entire time. At one point Kardashian offered the robbers her phones, but they grew frustrated because they wanted cash. “[The robber] said, ‘I don’t need phones’ in French, [but] he doesn’t understand English, and also she didn’t understand French, and the guy was asking for money, money, money,” Abdulrahman said. “She believed that they were there for her ring. She showed her hand… there is no ring, and the guy is like, ‘Where is the ring?’ At the moment she gave him her ring.” The ring had been sitting on a nearby table. “They weren’t there for jewels at first, they were there for money,” Abdulrahman added. “[One of the robbers] put the jewels in his [backpack] and he left the bag open, that is why he lost some jewels and the gold in the hotel.” Abdulrahman said that as the robbery dragged on, Kardashian became more visibly terrified and feared for her life, which is totally reasonable. “She was screaming like hell,” he said. TMZ reports that the new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will be about Kanye West’s mental breakdown & Kim Kardashian’s robbery. pic.twitter.com/XLbMCOlykP — Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) January 6, 2017 The very next month, in November, Kim Kardashian faced another crisis when Kanye West was hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center for exhaustion and sleep deprivation after he canceled the remaining scheduled dates for his “Saint Pablo Tour” just a few days into the tour. He had cut those performances short after prolonged and somewhat incoherent political rants on stage. “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim recalled saying when she first heard of West’s breakdown. She then thought, “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.” “We’re so close,” Kim added. “We feel each other’s pain.” Kim Kardashian may talk more about her robbery in the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns to E! in March. [Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]

