Kim Kardashian Wears See-Through Gown With Short Hair At Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Kim Kardashian wore a see-through white gown with her short new haircut at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards in West Hollywood on Sunday night. Kim Kardashian made quite the entrance to the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, showing off her curvy figure in a white bodysuit, layered beneath a sheer gown. Glaming up for these fashion awards tonight. Should I go in something more chill or something really fancy? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 2, 2017 Kim’s polka dot skirt matched the Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ polka dot red carpet The see-through gown, designed by Givenchy, had embellished statement shoulders and long, detailed sleeves. The floor-length gown featured 3D polka dots on the sheer skirt, which split up her leg to her thigh on one side. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore her hair short in a wet-look and finished the look off with a bronze eye and nude lip. [Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images] Kim did not wear any jewelry with her ensemble but the mother-of-two still shined bright like a diamond on the fashion awards red carpet. The reality star was presenting an award at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards as one of the industry’s top fashionistas. #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #snapchat #lifestyle #bae #selfie #beauty #glam #givenchy #fashion #mertalas A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT Kim flew solo on Sunday night Kardashian surprisingly arrived without her fashion-loving husband Kanye West or any of her other glamorous sisters. Although Kim flew solo to the event on Sunday evening, she was quite the social butterfly. The 36-year-old was photographed with Nicki Minaj and Fergie. [Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images] Kim even showed off her playful side and struck a pose next to Minnie Mouse at the ceremony. [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media] The mother-of-two was also seen chatting it up with Rebecca Romjin, Mert Alas, Nick Jonas, and Cindy Crawford. Congrats Mert!!!! #DailyFrontRowFashionAwards pic.twitter.com/HUka28hNrg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017 The reality star decided to show off her glamorous dress some more after the fashion awards by heading out to Mr. Chow’s restaurant with some pals. What we do a restaurant before everyone arrives BTS????Mert Alas pic.twitter.com/dNwp6UNmvl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017 Kardashian was not attacked by a fan while leaving the event Kim was surrounded by bodyguards and heavily armed security throughout the evening, however, the reality star still managed to get confronted by a man on her way out of the awards ceremony. The man was grabbed by one of Kardashian’s bodyguards and the altercation was dealt with, but Kim was photographed looking a little frightened. Fans immediately jumped onto social media to see whether the reality star was okay, which prompted her to release a few tweets on the incident. So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017 A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he’s ok! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017 The Fashion Los Angeles Awards was packed with celebrities Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris was also in attendance at the fashion awards that evening. The 19-year-old wore a black long-sleeve dress with intricate gold embellishments in the shape of flowers and birds. @naeemkhannyc @hamilton @soniamichelle @markvmode @sophiawebster @jimmychoo @alisonlou @grazielagems @dailyfrontrow A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT Hailey Balwin made quite the entrance on the red carpet with a pair of risque, vibrant red thigh-high boots. The supermodel paired her daring footwear with a plunging mesh mini dress [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Charlotte McKinney struck a pose in a glittery trouser suit with a white crop top underneath. The model wore her hair in loose waves down her shoulders and paired her ensemble with some strappy stilettos. #charlottemckinney steps out in style for the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Sunday (April 2) in West Hollywood, Calif. #fashionlosangelesawards #redcarpetlook #redcarpetstyle #celebritystyle #celebstyle #photocall #redcarpet A post shared by Fashion Daily Trends (@fashiondaily_trends) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:21am PDT What did you think of Kim Kardashian’s see-through dress she wore to the Fashion Los Angeles Awards? Comment in the section below! [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images]