Kim Tae Hee and Rain: Five Facts About Their Beautiful Romance–How They Met, Wedding Details And More!

Kim Tae Hee, and Rain recently surprised fans with the news that they had gotten married. According to The Korea Herald, the Hallyu superstar couple, who are Catholic, got married during small, private ceremony at the Gahoe-dong Cathedral in central Seoul. The Jakarta Post reports that Psy and Park Jin Young, Head of JYP Entertainment attended the ceremony alongside friends and family of the happy couple. Celebrities share new photos of Kim Tae Hee and Rain’s wedding ceremony ➜ Check Out All The Photos: https://t.co/klOnpalybT pic.twitter.com/XczzUnN26O — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 20, 2017 So, in honour of this heartwarming occasion, here’s a look back on their relationship and a look at some of their beautiful wedding details How Kim Tae Hee and Rain Met According to Koreaboo, Kim Tae Hee and Rain met each other on the set of a commercial shoot in 2011. The commercial was for a company called Coupang, which is like a Korean version of Groupon. Although they seemed to work really great together on set, who would have thought from this commercial that the two Korean entertainers would eventually get married. Kim Tae Hee Wore a Custom Dress Instead Of A Designer Gown Soompi reports that Kim wore a custom dress for her big day, and the design was a collaboration between her stylist and herself. The dress itself was elegant and understated. It was covered in lace, fell to her knee and was paired with a simple veil. Kim Tae Hee Revealed To Have Helped Her Stylist Design Her Wedding Dress https://t.co/kgFPNhrEPZ pic.twitter.com/njuIZqKqrp — nayoung (@knyoungm) January 20, 2017 If you’re aware of Kim Tae Hee’s background, then it comes as no surprise that she was involved in the design of her dress. As Soompi notes, the actress has a degree in Fashion Design from Seoul National University. “Based on Kim Tae Hee’s personal ideas, the stylist bought the fabrics and tailored the dress herself,” an insider source revealed about the process involved in the wedding dress’s design. “It’s not from an expensive brand.” According to Koreaboo, another insider source had this to say about her choice to wear a knee-length dress and it reveals a lot about the character of the popular Korean actress. “She didn’t want to go for an outlandish look. She chose to wear a mini-dress with simple design that anyone could wear. She did this out of the fact she didn’t want to wear something ostentatious and expensive just because it was celebrity wedding. She felt that the entire country was going through a tough time and she didn’t want the public to feel like they lived in a different world.” Bali Honeymoon Planned for The Hallyu Newlyweds Soompi also reports that the young couple have chosen to go to Bali for their honeymoon and that this has been confirmed by both their agencies. “Jung Ji Hoon (Rain’s actual name) and Kim Tae Hee, who tied the knot with many people’s blessings on January 19, will be setting off for Bali for their honeymoon on January 22.” the official statement read. #Rain And #KimTaeHee To Honeymoon In Bali https://t.co/GIamNX5731 pic.twitter.com/5470v6PGZb — Soompi (@soompi) January 20, 2017 “With much attention and blessings from the public, the couple smoothly completed their wedding Mass ceremony, and will be enjoying their time together in Indonesia’s Bali over a 5-day honeymoon,” it continued. Park Jin Young reportedly sang “Only You,” a song that he had written as a tribute to his own wife. #ParkJinYoung#ParkJoonHyung#PSY#AhnSungKi were invited to attend #RAIN#KimTaeHee wedding today #KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/AEEKIxk1aK — KoreanUpdates.com (@KoreanUpdates) January 19, 2017 Kim Tae Hee wrote a heartfelt letter pledging to love and care for Rain Soompi reports that Kim wrote and released a letter through her agency, where she thanked her fans for their outpouring of love at the news of their wedding. She also pledged to care for her new husband as they begin their new lives together. “Today is the first day on the long journey we will embark on together, and we wanted to take that first step with the support of all the fans who have loved us and cared for us,” she wrote. Letter from South Korean actress Kim Tae Hee to her fans, thanking them for their well wishes after her wedding to Kpop singer, Rain. (Photo via Soompi) “The man who will be my life partner and I, we will support each other and give each other strength.” she added. [Featured Images by Feng Li/Getty images]