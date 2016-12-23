Kordell Stewart Sex Tape Is Real, Former NFL Star Blames Porsha Williams For The Leak

A recent Kordell Stewart sex tape leak has caused rumors that the former NFL star is gay to start making their rounds again. Naturally, Kordell is furious about the leak because, according to him, the footage is real but it was stolen from him. When asked who might be behind such a thing, Kordell told TMZ that his lawyers are working on it but that he believes his ex-wife Porsha Williams might be behind the whole thing. Kordell addressed the newly leaked sex tape and said that the footage was made specifically for a woman he was seeing at the time. He is really upset that the private movie was shared with the entire internet. Even though Kordell’s supposed ex-boyfriend Quentin Latham spoke out when the sex tape was leaked and said that he had an affair with the former NFL baller, he is still saying that he believes the leak can be traced back to his Real Housewives of Atlanta ex-wife Porsha Williams. He says Porsha sent him text messages that said he should “prepare for war.” Naturally, Kordell believes she was referring to the sex tape. Kordell Stewart & Porsha Williams Bicker Over Who Leaked Kordell’s Naked Tape (Video) https://t.co/lkCO7OOVtT via @jshector pic.twitter.com/VyZaBYwYId — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) December 23, 2016 He also denied making the tape for another man. He calls the rumors that he is gay, “bulls**t” and even told TMZ Sports that he respects gay people but he’s just not one of them. The Kordell Stewart sex tape was initially posted by Funky Dineva after Latham reportedly sent it there with a message that he “can only be manipulated so much.” “When we met he was my ‘bro,’” Latham wrote. “We played golf, went on trips, he supported me when I was finishing my Masters (yes he paid) and I supported him when he was finishing up his degree earlier this year. But I feel like just because he has more money over me he can control me.” After viewing Kordell Stewart’s sex tape, it’s pretty clear that it’s not a gay sex tape. It is just Kordell and the audio has been removed. Even Funky Dineva questioned who he was talking to in the film and surmised that it could be a man or a woman, there’s really no way to know. Now we know that Kordell claims the video was made for a woman that he was dating. Maybe she will come forward too and admit that she received the footage. It’s also worth noting that Kordell’s face is only shown briefly and a good majority of the tape is footage of his forehead. From there, viewers see Kordell in a shirt with no pants with a pretty good view of him in front and back. It’s not really all that exciting. “It was good for a while until his ex-wife came back around,” the sex tape leaker wrote. “I didn’t really care because he always talked about Porsha. Once he started knocking her off he never brought her up. He was giving her money every week, and would get mad when i said she’s using you.” Kordell Stewart Put on BLAST By Alleged Ex-Boyfriend + Nude Video Surfaces [Video] https://t.co/4aTsoklivL via @lovebscott — B. Scott (@lovebscott) December 22, 2016 “This is only the half of it,” the email said at the end. If an email to a blogger and a questionable video with the audio removed is only half, it will be interesting to see what else is out there and how far the Kordell Stewart sex tape thing is going to get. In any case, Kordell is pointing the finger at Porsha Williams for the leak. He thinks she would be behind the video even though a man named Quentin Latham claims it was him. It could be someone else who leaked the footage and claimed to be Kordell’s jilted lover. What if it really was Porsha Williams behind the nasty sex tape leak? So far, Kordell hasn’t even mentioned who Quentin is or how he knows him. He didn’t even discuss this “other man” when talking to TMZ about the leak and has been adamant despite constant rumors that he is not gay. [Feature Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]

