Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Worried About Scott Disick's Model Girlfriend

Kourtney Kardashian honestly does not care less what Scott Disick is doing in Miami. Instead, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is heating up the beaches of Costa Rica with her latest bikini photos. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has gotten even more complicated. After it was reported that the couple has since reunited, the father-of-three has just been spotted kissing someone else on his recent vacation to Miami. Meanwhile, the oldest Kardashian sister has been posting a series of sexy photos on her Instagram page, reports Hollywood Life. Kourtney Kardashian does not care what Scott Disick does. [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] The 37-year-old shared some photos of herself wearing a pair of black Daisy Dukes with a black-and-white stripe bikini top. She topped off her look with a black floppy hat and allowed the cameraman to focus on her toned legs and bronzed skin. In the other photos, Kourtney is photographed wearing high-waisted pants with a bikini top. She also rocked a black bandeau top with black-and-white striped pants and bright coral lipstick. Ca$h me ousside. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:20am PST Pura vida. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:11am PST ???? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:30am PST Scott Disick has been spotted kissing model Jessica Harris (a.k.a. J.Lynne) in Miami on Monday, who TMZ reports is the mystery woman’s name. An inside source told E! News that Kardashian does not care what Disick does on his free time because they’re not together. Even though Disick was last seen with Kardashian in Costa Rica over the past weekend, the insider says that the pair hasn’t romantically reunited. “They were never back on,” the insider explained. “They don’t even live together.” Another source shared the same sentiments with Entertainment Tonight. Apparently, she could not care what her ex-boyfriend is doing in Miami. “Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up. There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now.” Scott has been cozying up to a brunette woman in Miami on Monday, just a few days after leaving Costa Rica. In the photos published by the Daily Mail, the woman is seen wrapping her legs around the 33-year-old reality star while wearing a thong swimsuit. In some of the other photos, Scott is seen kissing her neck and holding her close, as they smoke cigarettes and play in the water. When in #nature, be #natural ????????#befree A photo posted by J Lynne ????????????????☀️ (@iamjlynne) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:50pm PST Harris is from Philadelphia who just moved to Miami where she works as a model. TMZ reported that the two casually met through friends and just wanted to have a fun pool day together. As for Disick and Kardashian, the two have not been a couple since the summer of 2015, though the two did make the reconciliation rumors swirl by sharing photos of one another on social media. Plus, the two exes have been spending a lot of time together lately, adding to the speculation. Mom and Dad A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:58pm PST Kourtney and Scott jetted off to South America together, and they spent the holidays together with their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Back in November, they took a trip to Cabo San Lucas together after reports claimed that they were willing to give their relationship another try. However, it turns out those reports weren’t true after all. Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST An alleged source claimed Kardashian was not happy about Disick following her and her family to Costa Rica and adds that he’s been partying a lot more lately. In addition to his recent trip to Miami, the source says that Disick has been partying well into the night at the Sundance Film Festival last week. As for their love lives, “Kourtney is happy being single, and Scott still hopes he has a chance to get her back one day – but the chances of that happening are pretty slim.” Kourtney even shared a bikini photo of herself with her friends Stephanie Shepherd on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Honeymoon.” Honeymoon. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:24am PST Over on Snapchat, things got steamy when she posed for an impromptu nude photo shoot while skinny-dipping, reports People. While everyone else was asleep in bed, Kardashian went for a little late-night dip and shared an NSFW photo of herself from behind with her long extensions covering most of her backside and almost baring her booty. Looks like Kourtney Kardashian is stripping down for a new photo shoot. [Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Manuka Doctor] Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is trying to tempt Scott Disick with these new photos on social media like gossip blog Hollywood Life speculates? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]