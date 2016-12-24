Kourtney Kardashian Ridiculously Spoils Her Three Kids As She Shares Christmas Photos

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for Kourtney Kardashian’s children, it’s the most spoiled time of the year. The 37-year-old mother took to social media to share photos of her home for the holidays, and fans were not disappointed. The mother-of-three gave fans a look at her decorated house as she gears up for Christmas, including a personalized tree in each of her children’s rooms. Kardashian shared photos on her Instagram as she was featured by Vogue magazine for her holiday glam. Mason, Penelope, and Reign each have a customized Christmas tree in their rooms, according to posts on Kardashian’s Instagram account. Christmas at my house for @voguemagazine on my app. ???????? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:22am PST However, Kourtney’s love for the holidays doesn’t stop there. She also shares photos of her living areas on SnapChat, which feature multiple trees. According to an article by People, Kourtney has a total of six Christmas trees in her home this year, including the three in her children’s rooms. If the Kardashian mom is willing to go all out just with her decorating, fans can only imagine what her Christmas shopping and gifts look like. Kourtney discussed her love of decorating in a post on her app, as quoted by People. She talks about picking out decorations and allowing her children to come up with themes for their own trees. “Naturally, each of the trees has their own personality, ornaments and theme, and while she springs for some new additions every year, she also displays classic items from holidays’ past.” On her app, Kourtney said she hired professional help with decorating this year as she decided to have half a dozen trees. “I have decorated our large trees in the past with friends and with help from the kids but now I have Jeff Leatham’s team come over and help.” She added that she takes her kids to a tree lot to let them pick out their own, and then they sort through ornaments deciding which ones to reuse each year. Christmas at my house for @voguemagazine on my app. ???????????????? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:19am PST “For the actual Christmas trees, we all go to a lot together and have the kids pick out their own trees for their bedrooms. It’s always really fun to get out the decorations with my kids and go through them to see what we’re into or not into each year.” Kardashian then buys new ornaments that compliment the decor in her home and tie together the theme of each tree. Basically, she puts a lot of time, effort, and money into making Christmas the most magical time of her for her family! Vogue magazine dedicated a piece to Christmas at Kourtney’s as she goes all out each year. “Christmas morning takes place at my house and my entire family comes here, so I also have the responsibility to make it special for all of them, and I love doing it!” [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Indeed, it seems Kourtney does love going all out when it comes to Christmas. And it’s not just a love of decorating that has her spoiling her three kids this year. Kourt took to SnapChat to share holiday crafting with her kids as they made gingerbread houses. Of course, this is in addition to the giant customized gingerbread house Kris Jenner sent for her daughter and grandchildren. Entertainment Tonight reported on Kardashian’s dessert-themed gift, saying the house was complete with each of their names. “The 37-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Thursday to show off her holiday gift from mom Kris Jenner: an adorable gingerbread house with the names of her family.” The Kardashian kids definitely don’t want for anything as their mom and grandmother shower them with Christmas trees, goodies, and gifts this time of year. Blac Chyna took to SnapChat on Friday to show fans photos of presents under her tree, including a pink kitchen set for newborn daughter Dream, People reported. If Jenner is already gifting 1-month-old Dream a large play set, just imagine what she has in store for her older grandkids! Mason, Penelope, and Reign will definitely be having a good Christmas morning if their mom and grandma have anything to do with it. [Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx