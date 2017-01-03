Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Show Off Dance Moves Atop A Jet

It seems as if Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick could truly be on again. For weeks, rumors have indicated that the long-time couple may have reconciled and reunited, though neither party has come out and said that they are, in fact, back together. Instead, their social media accounts seem to tell the whole story. In recent days, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been traveling together. Together with their three children, the Kardashian-Disick clan packed up and headed to Aspen for a ski vacation, and reports indicate that Kourtney and Scott have been nearly inseparable since leaving home. But that wasn’t where the relationship started. As the Inquisitr recently reported (via Hollywood Life), Scott and Kourtney have been spending a lot of time together for quite a while now, and they’re having fun exploring their relationship once again. “Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around,” the Inquisitr reported via Hollywood Life. “Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.” Some of that fun was put on display Monday, when Kourtney shared a video of herself and Scott dancing on the wing of an airplane. Presumably, Kardashian and Disick were traveling back home from Aspen, and two had some extra time to have a dance party before taking off. Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST The video has received a lot of positive feedback from Instagram users, as many fans have spent the better part of the last 16 months hoping that Scott and Kourtney would eventually reunite. One user wrote: “Oh my god, I have the stupidest smile on my face,” while another commented “this makes me so happy lol.” With Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian back together how can u not be happy tho — AMELIA (@ameliamarshallx) January 2, 2017 The famous pair broke up in July of 2015 after Disick was photographed cozying up with celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli in the south of France. Soon after Kourtney and Scott went through a very public breakup, putting an end to their nine-year relationship, much of which played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Still, despite the reported pain Scott caused to Kourtney, it was obvious from the beginning that Scott would remain in Kardashian’s life. Together, Scott and Kourtney have three children: seven-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and one-year-old Reign. After the split, Scott spent some time partying with friends before he eventually buckled down and checked himself into a rehabilitation facility. Disick has publicly struggled with substance and alcohol abuse for many years, and the self-proclaimed Lord had a history of checking out of rehab facilities before finishing the program. After his split from Kourtney, however, Disick stayed with the program, and some reports have indicated that his dedication to living a cleaner lifestyle has helped him to reunite with his family. If Kourtney’s Instagram account is any indication, Disick could be spending even more time with his family soon. In addition to posting the video of herself and Scott dancing, Kardashian also posted a selfie of herself and Scott on a ski lift. She captioned it simply “Mom and Dad.” Mom and Dad A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:58pm PST Disick posted photos from the trip, too. In one image, Penelope can be seen sitting in what appears to be the family’s Aspen rental. In another, he and Kourtney are seated on the wing of the airplane. That photo, Disick captioned “Fly or die type.” It sure sounds like there’s something going on there! What do you think of the video of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dancing posted to Kourtney’s Instagram account? Did it make you smile, too? Why or why not? [Featured Image by Valeria Macon/Getty Images Entertainment]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx