Kris Jenner Urged Kim Kardashian To Spice Up Her Sex Life With Kanye West

Kris Jenner was never one to shy away from her daughters’ sex lives and romantic relationships. Now, she’s reportedly giving Kim Kardashian some sex advice, following Kim K’s desire to have another baby. According to Kris, Kim and Kanye should spend more time spicing up their sex lives — including some role-playing. Kris Jenner’s tips come amidst ongoing rumors regarding Kim Kardashian’s divorce and her often troubled marriage to Kanye West. Also, Kim has been talking recently about wanting to have another baby and adding a brother or a sister to Kim and Kanye’s children, North and Saint. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] According to the Mirror, Kim Kardashian went to her mother for advice, knowing that Kris Jenner had to go through a lot when she had her six Kardashian children. “Kim’s been turning to her for support and Kris has been giving her some great advice about preparing her body for pregnancy. She’s been offering Kim guidance about what to eat, special workouts and methods to keep her stress levels at bay.” However, culinary habits and special workouts don’t produce babies, so Kris Jenner was sure to give Kim K some sexual advice as well, hoping it would help with expanding the family and possibly help Kim and Kanye’s marriage, as well. “Kris has been stressing the importance of a healthy sex life to Kim and has been giving her tips to spice things up such as role play and sexy nights away to get the spark back.” Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have always been very close. Following Kim’s traumatic Paris robbery last year, in which she was in fear of her life, both Kim and Kanye moved into Kris’ mansion in Hidden Hills, California, and lived with her there for several months. Being so close to Kris, Kim must not have been shocked to get sex and relationship advice from her mother — but it couldn’t have been easy, either. “It grossed Kim out at first,” the source added, “But she realized how important her mum’s advice was for the sake of her marriage and getting pregnant, which is her main goal.” This isn’t the first time Kris Jenner’s been giving her daughters sex tips. A few years ago, the Australian Daily Telegraph reported that Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s sister, was also getting sex tips from her mother, with Kris being obsessed about Khloe having a baby. “Once, she asked my assistant to find out when I was ovulating. Mom had her call my gynecologist and then told me to plan a time to have sex with my husband. “Mom calls me all the time with different sex positions to try, she’s crazy. I have to keep reminding her that I’m her daughter, not a girlfriend.” Unfortunately for Kim Kardashian, though, Kris Jenner’s sex tips won’t help with her pregnancy after Kim revealed this week that she will most likely not be able to have any more children of her own — therefore, she is looking into surrogacy. During the most recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, People recaps, 36-year-old Kim talked about her previous two pregnancies, and how difficult they were. Despite knowing a third pregnancy might put her at risk, Kim decided to go ahead and try, and even went through a surgery in her uterus that was supposed to help with the pregnancy. Kris Jenner was not happy about her daughter possibly risking her life for a third child. “I’m not sure it’s worth it,” she said. “I’d very much like Kim to have another baby. But I’m worried about Kim having another baby.” Kim Kardashian’s previous pregnancy. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] During the surgery, Kim later revealed, there were complications and Kim even had to be put on a “super painful” catheter. Eventually, though, the surgery didn’t help, and Kim told her friend Jonathan Cheban, on screen, that she would not be able to have any more children. “After everything I went through, the surgery, and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything. Kanye was really nervous about the surgery… but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me.” Whether Kim Kardashian does end up using a surrogate or not, she can at least count on Kris Jenner’s sex tips to help her with her marriage to Kanye West — which is just as important before the two try to expand their family. [Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]