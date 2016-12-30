Krista Santiago Breaks Silence After Chris Brown Admits To Still Wanting Ex Karrueche Tran: 'Who Cares?'

Krista Santiago may have heated-up dating rumors with singer Chris Brown just last week, but it looks like the model is already having to dispel breakup reports after Brown took to Instagram to send a flirty message to his former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, via the social media site earlier this week. On Monday, Chris Brown and Krista Santiago found themselves at the center of breakup rumors after Breezy took to Karrueche’s Instagram page to share a not-so-subtle message about his feelings towards his former flame following their abrupt split in 2015. [Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images] “Baby,” Karrueche Tran captioned a photo of herself donning a Sade t-shirt and minimal makeup while sitting cross-legged on a plush couch. While it didn’t take long for fans to begin gushing over the model’s laidback look in the comments section of her photo, Brown was also quick to respond to Karrueche’s latest pic with a message that seemingly hints at his wishes for reconciliation with the actress. Ballerific Comment Creepin —- ???????????? #chrisbrown wants that old thang back #commentcreepin A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:44pm PST “Still want it *side-eyes emoji*,” Chris Brown revealed in a comment posted to Karrueche’s Instagram photo, prompting fans to begin speculating over whether or not Chris’ rumored romance with Krista Santiago may already be over before it had even begun. While Karrueche chose not to publicly respond to Chris Brown’s flirty comment via the social media site, it appears that Krista isn’t amused with reports suggesting that she and Brown have already called an end to their brief romance. On Thursday, Krista Santiago took to her personal Snapchat account to share a video that appears to throw shade at the Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran romance rumors while also attempting to dispel claims that she and Breezy have split over his flirty message to Karrueche. “Y’all are concerned about the dumbest s*** *sighing emoji* get a life in 2017,” Krista Santiago wrote in the caption of her Snapchat video, as captured by Holly Gozzip. “I just wanna why y’all are so nosy,” Krista explained at the beginning of her video, albeit neglecting to clarify who she was addressing in her message before adding, “Like who cares? Who cares? Who cares?” While Chris Brown has yet to comment on his message to Karrueche Tran or Krista Santiago’s Snapchat video, it seems that the young model’s decision to cryptically address the breakup rumors between herself and Brown is not sitting well with Breezy’s fans. hi. A photo posted by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:48pm PST “She clearly just told on herself while she’s trying to seem unbothered…..,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Holly Gozzip‘s post while another adds, “So she just confessed she’s a gold digger.” RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Is Chris Brown Dating Krista Santiago? ‘Kriss Kross’ Singer Spotted With Rumored New Girlfriend Chris Brown And Krista Santiago Dating? ‘Famous’ Singer Unveils New Art Project With Rumored Girlfriend On Instagram Chris Brown And Krista Santiago Dating? ‘Party’ Singer Gifts Diamond Rolex To New Rumored Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Addresses Chris Brown Reunion Rumors In New Interview, Says ‘Boys Are Trouble’ The news comes just one week after Krista and Chris seemingly confirmed the ongoing dating reports after the duo was spotted hanging out in honor of Santiago’s 25th birthday, with some sources alleging that Brown even hosted a private birthday bash at his Tarzana home for his new girlfriend on December 13. According to The Shade Room, a “reliable source” close to Breezy confirmed that Chris and Krista are in fact dating and that the “Party” singer hosted a celebration at his California home to help ring in his girlfriend’s milestone birthday earlier this month. Krista seemingly confirmed the speculation later that evening when she took to Snapchat to share a photo of a diamond Rolex that Chris reportedly gifted to her in honor of her big day, although neither Chris nor Krista mentioned the gift or birthday party on their respective social media pages. #SM Chris Brown Spoils New GF Krista Santiago With Diamond Rolex On Her Birthday — Watch https://t.co/4aNSgj3sXb pic.twitter.com/hq88tgeQpz — ω๏๏∂y (@CurrentSocials) December 21, 2016 Similarly, Chris Brown further fueled the dating speculation between him and Santiago after he took to his personal Instagram account to share photos of several art projects that the duo has collaborated on in recent weeks, including one Dragonball Z-inspired mural and one Pokémon and Dragonball Z-mashup painting. ???????? for @sambkm & @mrdamon2 A photo posted by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:03pm PST VS. @kristasantiago and KONFUZED COLLAB A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:08am PST While it’s unclear whether or not Chris Brown and Krista Santiago is still an item, it doesn’t appear that Karrueche Tran has any interest in reconciling with Chris Brown in the near future. Last month, Karrueche Tran opened up about her dating life during an interview with Good Day New York in which she admits that she’s remaining solely focused on her career and various modeling and acting projects in the coming year. [Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images] When asked if she’s worried that Chris Brown may use their former relationship as inspiration for his upcoming album, Lost & Found (Heartbreak on a Full Moon), Karrueche told hosts, “No, not at all. I’m in a place right now where I’m so happy, I’m so focused on my career. I’m worried about myself. I’m focused on me and just what’s next in my future. I can’t worry about boys right now!” Similarly, when pressed about the details of her current relationship status and whether or not she would ever reunite with Chris Brown in the future, Karrueche notes that she has learned to “exude love in other places” in her life and suggests that boys can oftentimes lead to “trouble.” “At this point, it’s just me,” Karrueche concluded, “Just focusing on me.” What do you think of Krista Santiago’s reaction to Chris Brown admitting that he “still wants” ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran? [Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Mike Windle/Getty Images]

