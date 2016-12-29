Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Make Movies As 2016 Ends, ‘Twilight’ Actress Jumps From Alicia Cargile And St. Vincent To Stella Maxwell

Kristen Stewart is ending 2016 with a bang. This has been a year of exploration and meeting new people for Twilight actress and it looks like she will continue to keep her options open right to the end! At least her ex Robert Pattinson has moved onto a long-term relationship. While the 26-year-old Hollywood actress is busy shooting a movie with the new year’s eve nearing, she managed to have a love affair on the side. While many people thought that she was dating St. Vincent, who very recently broke up with her girlfriend Cara Delevingne, by the looks of it, Kristen has kept herself open and non-monogamous. Not only was Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart sighted in Savanna, Georgia, but now they have expanded their relationship right to the middle of Hollywood. It looks like they are ready to spend the new year together! “Kristen Stewart, 26, was caught out and about with sexy model Stella Maxwell, 26, on Tuesday night, December 27, in Hollywood,” reports Hollywood Life. “This is the first time the pair have been spotted together since it was reported that they were hooking up […] Both girls are dressed pretty casually, with Kristen rocking ripped jeans over black leggings with a cropped white t-shirt under a bomber jacket.” Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell are dating: Source https://t.co/7h69hWT9IP pic.twitter.com/jsGunGUIx6 — People Magazine (@people) December 22, 2016 Their relationship was called into question when Twilight actress appeared in public with bruises and scrapes on her face. “Kristen Stewart was spotted in Georgia with rumored new flame Stella Maxwell … as well as a few scrapes and bruises,” reports Yahoo! “[…] Aside from the gorgeous blonde next to her, also noticeable were some bruises and cuts on Kristen’s face. Later in the day, a photographer captured her scraped knees. Is it for a role? Did she hurt herself during a rough night of partying?” Many fans suspected that Stella and Kristen were engaged in toxic relationship, but now that those wounds have healed and they have debuted themselves in Hollywood, it looks like things are getting more stable. Kristen Stewart made news this year by not hiding her romance. She started the year dating her ex personal assistant Alicia Cargile and then moved onto SoKo, a French singer-actress. Then just before premiering her movies, Cafe Society and Personal Assistant, at Cannes Film Festival, she broke things off with her to get back together with Alicia. The reunited couple went on to spend a few relaxing months back in Los Angeles, visiting Kristen’s father and hanging out with the chill scene of Silver Lake neighborhood. But with the changing of the weather, the 26-year-old actress seemingly broke things off with Alicia to start something new with St. Vincent, a 34-year-old singer big in indie music scene. This union was a surprise to many of the fans as St. Vincent was involved in a pretty serious relationship with British It-Model Cara Delevingne. Now, it looks like St. Vincent was also a part of her exploration as she turned her romantic heart towards Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell step out for ANOTHER night out. New photos: https://t.co/EzyAs6uucI — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 28, 2016 On the other hand, her ex Robert Pattinson has been happily engaged in a long-term relationship with British singer FKA twigs. They were seen doing light seasonal shopping in Los Angeles earlier this month. “They’ve been going strong for two years. And FKA Twigs and fiancé Robert Pattinson looked in good spirits as they embarked on a Christmas shopping outing in LA on Friday. The British singer, 28, and the British actor, 30, put on a casual display as they lugged huge bags in search of some Christmas loot.” Robert Pattinson leads the way for FKA Twigs during a shopping trip in LA: https://t.co/qr6DB3g5pZ pic.twitter.com/4bdQYKdiKJ — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) December 3, 2016 Like his ex-girlfriend, Robert Pattinson has also been knee deep in movie projects. His latest film is Lost City of Z, which will be released on April 14, 2017. “Amazon studios just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film—which is set to be released in April—showing Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland coming together to depict a true story of great adventure,” reports E! Online. “It’s based upon the disappearance of a 20th century British colonial explorer named Percy Fawcett who traveled the Amazon and discovered evidence of a mythical, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.” Kristen and Robert thought that they have grown to be very different from each other – maybe they have more in common than they assumed! Do you think Twilight actress’ new relationship will last? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]

