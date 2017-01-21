Kristen Stewart Claims Donald Trump Was ‘Really Obsessed’ With Her During His ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Stint

Kristen Stewart claims that President Donald Trump used to be “really obsessed” with her back when he was still hosting NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice – the same time Kristen’s romance with director Rupert Sanders tainted her relationship with Robert Pattinson. The Twilight actress talked about the newly sworn in president at the Sundance Film Festival where she was interviewed because of her directorial debut in Come Swim. President Donald Trump speaks as his wife First Lady Melania Trump looks on during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. [Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]. The actress did not disclose the whole story to Variety but hinted about Donald’s previous social media posts that pertained to her. “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f*cking crazy. At that point, he was a reality star. He’s probably going to tweet about this!” In 2012, when news about Kristen’s indiscretion with then married Rupert broke out, Donald expressed his support for Robert. “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!” his first tweet read. That tweet was followed by a second one with Donald urging the British actor to follow his advice. “Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert,” he wrote. He did not stop there and further tweeted that the Water for Elephants Actor should not allow himself to “be seen in public” with Kristen for she would only commit infidelity again. [Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images] While Kristen was at Sundance to promote her film, some of the interviews turned political because the festival coincided with Donald’s Inauguration Day. The Snow White and the Huntsman actress recently co-authored a research paper for Cornell University about her film. The paper is entitled “Bringing Impressionism to Life with Neutral Style Transfer in Come Swim.” Artist Gene Kogan defines style transfer on his website as the “technique of recomposing images in the style of other images.” As per the paper, Come Swim utilized artificial intelligence to reconfigure a painting done by Kristen herself. “Come Swim is a poetic, impressionistic portrait of a heartbroken man underwater. The film itself is grounded in a painting of man rousing from sleep. We take a novel artistic step by applying Neural Style Transfer to redraw key scenes in the movie in the style of the painting, realizing them almost literally painting that underpins the film.” Kristen penned the paper with producer David Shapiro and Adobe research engineer Bhautik J Joshi. The research paper was submitted to the university’s open-access library containing other scientific papers. It is believed that Kristen is dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. The two have been photographed several times with Stella even visiting Kristen on the set of her latest films. In her interview with Elle last year, she talked about feeling happier now that she’s living a “truthful” life. She recalled the ordeal she went through while dating Robert because of the public’s interest. “When I was dating a guy, I was hiding everything personal that I did because it was immediately trivialized. We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, ‘That’s mine. You’re making my relationship something that it’s not.’ I didn’t like that.” At the height of her fame as Bella Swan, Kristen recalled having panic attacks and puking everyday because of the pressure that came with being a young star. She said everything changed when she began going out with a girl. “It opened my life up and I’m so much happier,” she remarked. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]