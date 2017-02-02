Kyle Richards On Eden Sassoon: ‘I Don’t Feel The Need To Share The Truth’

Kyle Richards is very proud of how far her sister Kim Richards has come since her arrests a few years ago. In the summer of 2015, Kim was arrested twice – one for being drunk at the Beverly Hills Hotel and lashing out at an officer who tried to remove her from the premises, and then once after she was caught shoplifting at Target. She has admitted that she relapsed after losing her ex-husband to cancer because she had lost her best friend. However, Richards has gotten help, and it appears that she’s very sober these days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to a new Bravo report, Kyle Richards is now speaking out about how she feels when Eden Sassoon keeps bringing up her sister Kim Richards and her personal struggles with alcoholism. It’s no secret that Kyle doesn’t like to talk about her sister’s issues because it is painful for her. For a while, she felt that she was losing her sister and now that they are close again, Kyle doesn’t want to risk it. “Eden then moves on to talk to me about Kim. I knew this was coming. This seems to be the theme every time I see her. I wish Eden would give me a chance to get to know her before diving in with all of this. I do believe she is a nice person and coming from a good place, but there is a little thing called “timing” that she hasn’t mastered yet,” Kyle Richards explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. #RHOBH‘s Kyle Richards feuds with Eden Sassoon as she denies allowing sister Kim to abuse substances https://t.co/jjzwE0mEM5 pic.twitter.com/wa4kFQvqjt — People Magazine (@people) February 1, 2017 Throughout the season, Eden tried to talk to anyone who would listen about Kim. On Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sassoon revealed that she would have loved for someone to talk to her and her sister about their addictions. If someone had intervened, her sister may still be alive. And for some reason, Eden believes that she can be the person who fixes any and all issues between Kim and Kyle Richards, especially since she’s convinced that the former child star is slowly dying and Kyle is her enabler. “I was starting to relax and enjoy myself when Eden approached Kim and me. I took a deep breath and braced myself. I cut Eden some slack, because I can’t imagine what she went through losing her sister. I know she will always carry that with her. In projecting her feelings, she keeps digging up things from Kim’s past. And while I also feel judged regarding Kim, I try not to let it bother me too much, because I know the truth. I don’t feel the need to share the truth with people that I don’t know. People will have their opinions no matter what,” Kyle Richards explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We all dream of finding someone that looks at us the way @KyleRichards looks at @erikajayne #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/CNmYgIwTGS — JennyMcCarthyShow (@TheJennyMShow) January 25, 2017 It sounds like Kyle would much rather let people talk about her and her sister behind their backs than engage in conversation with them. It sounds like Richards wants to protect her sister from what people are saying, as she knows that words can hurt, especially when it comes to Richards and her sobriety. It is admirable that Kyle Richards is standing up for her sister, especially since so many people want to talk about her sobriety. What do you think of Kyle Richards’ blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she calls out Eden for talking to Kim about her issues? Do you think Kyle is bothered by Eden or do you think she needs to tell her to back off, as Kim is clearly uncomfortable with how this new housewife is talking about issues? [Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]