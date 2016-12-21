Kylie Jenner Ashamed Of Naked Social Media Backlash After posting Nude Photos

Kylie Jenner seems to have felt ashamed of her naked body because she took down recent nude photos of herself shortly after posting them on Instagram. Jenner had taken to Instagram, which is apparently her favorite social platform where she posted some nude photos. The 19-year-old has previously posted provocative images of herself on the platform for her 81 million followers to see. She, however, took down her recent Instagram nudes just minutes after posting them and the decision is thought to have been provoked by the constant backlash she has been receiving on the social platform. #Kyliejenner Nude Photo Newly Released Photo Could Be Part Of Kylie’s 2017 Calendar Report… https://t.co/PkutTikR5Q pic.twitter.com/sfOpLqcDOL — HeadZine UK (@uk_headzine) December 11, 2016 Kylie has never been one to shy away from flaunting her sexy body for all to see but she recently received a lot of negative criticism on her posts for revealing too much. The backlash might have gotten to Kylie and made her feel that some of her posts might have been too extreme to the point that they were considered pornographic. This explains why she took down the racy photos shortly after posting them. [Image Andy Kropa/AP Images] It could also be that Kylie posted the photos as a teaser for a magazine though she did not mention anything about a magazine shoot to clarify her action. According to a report by The Daily Star, Jenner posted the provocative photos but then took them down after feeling shy. The report stated that she was clad in a tight see-through attire in which her boobs were clearly visible in one of the photos but her nipples were covered by tiger emojis. This was to make sure she did not violate Instagram’s policy on Nudity. The photo is believed to have been an homage to her boyfriend Tyga. [Image Charles Sykes/AP Images] Jenner faced criticism on Instagram after saucy photos from her calendar shoot were leaked online. The photos were taken by photographer Terry Richardson. They featured Kylie posing almost naked in very provocative positions. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared topless in one of the calendar photos though her breasts covered in cake. The leaked provocative photos from the calendar shoot caused an uproar on social media leading to Kylie being slut-shamed and even told that she looked like a “porn star.” “Like Kendal Jenner, she can pose in underwear and a bra and not looks raunchy, but Kylie always just goes from 0 to porn star,” stated one Twitter user. It is not completely clear why Kylie decided to pull down the provocative photos from her Instagram. Regardless of the KUWTK star’s decision, it is clear that she has been following in her big sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and also has what it takes to get people drooling at her sexiness. It is probably a good idea for her to pump the brakes on her racy posts until things cool down. A thing you can learn from #KylieJenner.https://t.co/F5YJnte0sZ pic.twitter.com/XCzSisAii5 — Variance TV (@VarianceTV) December 14, 2016 The 19-year-old has not only followed Kim’s example by looks, she has also learned a thing or two about entrepreneurship from her big sis. Kylie’s calendar shoot is part of her idea to come up with a calendar featuring her in sexy poses and sexy outfits. The calendar will soon be available for purchase. She is also working towards the launch of her underwear brand. She has also been sharing photos in which she models while clad in some of the products from her upcoming underwear brand. Kylie has already garnered a lot of success from her Kylie-themed merchandise including Kylie Lip Kits. “I want to personally wish you and your family a safe, peaceful, and happy festive season,” she expressed gratitude through thank-you notes on every purchase of her products. Though it appears that Kylie felt shy and took down her recent provocative photos, it will only be a matter of time until she posts new tantalizing content on Instagram.

[Featured Image by Diane Bondareff/AP Images]

