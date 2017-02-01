Kylie Jenner Flaunts Big Breasts In New 'Thick' Style Line Amid Boob Job Rumors

“Thick” isn’t typically used as a compliment, but then Kylie Jenner isn’t seeking to be typical. Jenner is promoting her new style line, which she’s branded “Thick,” by slipping into one of her bras and flaunting her large breasts. Just as in the past, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has sparked boob job rumors by choosing styles that accentuate her cleavage. Hollywood Life noted that Jenner’s own curves are her “best sales weapon” for the new “Thick” clothing collection. The teen’s tight pink sports bra makes the most of those curves, with her cleavage cleverly emphasized in the “Thick” brand. Kylie Jenner’s curves serve as her best sales weapon. [Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images] At 19, Kylie is a soaring entrepreneur. Her new “Thick” line of lingerie and other types of attire is the latest addition to her online shop, and Jenner’s store even has its own Instagram page. Both her boy briefs and sexy pink sports bra are clearly labeled “Thick” to make sure that the brand stands out. While some celebrities focus on designing fashion lines or lending their names to styles that flatter their own bodies, Jenner is finding a way to create a clothing line for every body type. Kylie Jenner is promoting her new “Thick” clothing line. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows] “All Different Types #THICK,” wrote the teen entrepreneur in one caption. Other items from Kylie’s upcoming clothing collection include a black bikini top, with “Thick” spelled out on one breast and grey sweat pants with “Thick” in bright pink letters down the leg. Even though boob job rumors soar every time Jenner flaunts her breasts, Hollywood Life pointed out that the teen has not recently responded to the speculation among her fans that she “might have had a boob job.” However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram page is filled with racy pictures that keep generating the rumors about just how Kylie suddenly developed such a big bosom. All Different Types #THICK A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:40am PST In addition to taking inspiration for her new “Thick” style line from her own curves, Jenner appears to have found motivation for an unusual new t-shirt in her mom and manager Kris Jenner. Both the teen’s online shop and Kylie herself are teasing an intriguing new Kris Jenner t-shirt, reported Bustle. For those who aren’t into the shirts that feature the teenager’s image, it appears that she’s prepared to sell a big white shirt with her mom Kris flipping the bird. The Jenner and Kardashian matriarch has the other hand on her hip, looking chic in shades and her famously short hairstyle. Who’s Ready for New Merch? ???? A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:02pm PST According to the Daily Mail, the new t-shirt featuring Kris Jenner will be available soon at the online shop. A pop up shop inside the Westfield Topanga mall in Los Angeles is now closed after a successful run in December, but it featured clothing, undergarments, accessories and makeup from the teen’s company. However, there reportedly will be a new pop-up shop, but the exact date on which it will open or location in New York City is not yet known. However, Jenner did reveal that the plan calls for the New York City store to open at some point during February. The teen entrepreneur recently returned to Los Angeles after a family trip to Costa Rica. Her boyfriend Tyga, 27, and his son King Cairo, 4-years-old, along with sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also joined Jenner. Kim’s youngsters North, 3, and Saint, 1, came along as well as Kourtney’s children Mason, 7; Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble shared in the fun in Costa Rica. As for those ongoing boob job rumors, the Mirror reported that one of Kylie’s outfits in Costa Rica caused the speculation to soar. The 19-year-old appeared to have a “noticeably fuller bust,” according to the publication, which noted that Jenner’s “low-cut neckline” emphasized her cleavage. Some fans compared her breasts now to pictures of her last year in arguing that she seemed to have undergone breast enhancement surgery. ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:31am PST “Omg. So unfair how hot she is,” wrote one. “Ok, look at her page from the Christina Aguilera costume and then to the sports bra pics after. Def had a boob job (sic).” “She definitely has boob job done,” summed up another fan. And some expressed for their affection for Jenner, while opining that they felt she had breast enhancement surgery. “As much as i love this girl.. she has definitely had work done,” commented another follower. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Marie Claire]