Kylie Jenner Flaunts Toned Body In Nude Bikini During Costa Rica Vacation

Kylie Jenner left with her family for Costa Rica this weekend and has already started to flaunt her curvy figure in two piece swimsuits. The 19-year-old took to Snapchat to share several videos of herself wearing a revealing nude-colored bikini. Jenner also shared one of the stills to Instagram as she applied a filter. She displays her cleavage in the popular post as it received over 1.5 million likes in just 14 hours. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:51pm PST Kylie supplied no caption as the sexy image speaks for itself. However, her followers were not so silent on the photo as commenters questioned if her boobs are real. “Try to tell me that those are real” Other Instagram users brought attention to the fact Kylie’s chest has seemed to grow this past year and is now considered goals among her fans. “New boobs?” “Big boobs I wish I had them” However, it’s not just her chest that Kylie shows off in the videos as she displays her toned stomach and curvy behind. Jenner shows fans her outfit, which consists of the tan bikini, body jewelry and braids. But not all her followers were impressed as some referred to the swimsuit as “granny undies.” A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:16pm PST Others left comments regarding Kylie’s physique as they claimed she’s “changed a lot,” but still looks good. “Fake hips. But she looks good.” One commenter brought up the fact Jenner attributed her big bust to a special plumping Victoria’s Secret bra, which she clearly wasn’t wearing in the video despite the fact her boobs seemed quite large for her small frame. “You don’t have that special bra on in this video right???” Peoplereported on the Kardashian-Jenner Costa Rica vacation as the site states the family will be filming for its Keeping up with the Kardashians show. “They are all excited about the trip,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE about the family, who left for Costa Rica on Thursday. “It will be relaxing for them, but also adventurous with activities like rain forest zip-lining planned. They will be filming for the show the whole time.” While the Kardashian crew looks forward to enjoying their trip, and as Kylie gears up to show off her bikini body, two members of the family are noticeably absent. People reveals Scott Disick and Kanye West will not be joining the family in Costa Rica. “Scott is still in the dog house from partying at Sundance. Kourtney disinvited him.” It seems Scott may have slipped back into his party boy ways recently, but that isn’t stopping Kourtney Kardashian from enjoying the vacation. She posted a photo on Friday as she also flaunted a bikini during the tropical getaway. And while the mother-of-three has her own headline-worthy bikini body, it’s Kylie that continues to turn heads with her skimpy two pieces. People also reported on the 19-year-old’s latest posts as she flaunted her body for the camera. The big family ! #skourt #dreamkardashian #kyliejenner #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest #reigndisick #saintwest #kendalljenner #kardashian #kuwtk #kourtneykardashian #krisjenner #krisjenner #kardashianfamily #scottdisick #keepingupwiththekardashian #KUWTK #masondisick #penelopedisick #khloekardashian #kardashianjenner #kardashiansisters #RobAndChyna #e #kyga #angelakardashian #dreamkardashian ❤️????❤️ So Wonderful @kyliejenner A photo posted by TheQueenKylie_Jenner (@thequeenkylie_jenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:37am PST “Kylie, 19, wore a grey colored bikini while posing in front of a mirror with the Roy Woods song “Love You” playing in the background. The outfit showed off her tiny waist and curvy derrière.” The site goes on to call her videos playful and flirty as she poses for fans in the itty-bitty bikini. “A second Snapchat showed off her toned waist, while she showed off her playful side in a third, filtered Snapchat wearing a pair of fawn ears.” And Costa Rica isn’t the first tropical vacation filled with bikinis for Jenner this year as she flew to Mexico earlier this month with boyfriend Tyga. There, Kylie displayed her booty in tiny two pieces as fans went wild. It seems the cosmetics mogul has no shortage of swimsuits to chose from as she continues to display her ample curves in the revealing styles. [Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]