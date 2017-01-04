Kylie Jenner has somehow lost control of her personal brand. The 19-year-old reality star was involved with her app and business in the beginning, but it seems like that’s no longer the case. A lot of mistakes have been happening when it comes to Kylie’s business ventures. It all started when the social media star noticed that a post that she didn’t approve was placed on her personal app. Jenner told her fans on Twitter that she will be no longer involved with her app and website after a fake post was placed, which was “a very personal post that I would never ever approved,” she wrote. Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore… — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017 a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017 “And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words,” Kylie continued. “I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng [sic] out so we can all be satisfied.” And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017 The post was taken down but fans shared a screengrab of what the post was about. It showed a list of things that Jenner apparently does for her boyfriend Tyga. A Jenner update account posted it at 5:15 p.m., roughly 30 minutes before Jenner herself responded to the post, reports Elle.com. Kylie talking about her relationship with Tyga. #JennerUpdates pic.twitter.com/0FMhQHpMFZ — UpdateJenner (@UpdateJenner) January 3, 2017 The post includes information about their sex life along with personal things she may do for him on his birthday or daily. Users pay $2.99 per month to access exclusive content and get personal blog posts from the makeup maiden herself. But it seems like fans won’t be keeping up with Kylie anymore. Many fans have rushed to social media to ask Kylie why she’s not the one who’s writing the posts and why she’s still making a profit off the app. “What’s the point of having an app in your name if you don’t post on it?” one user added. “Or am I missing something?” But her fans shouldn’t be too surprised that she gets help with her blog posts. Shannon Self, founder and CEO of WeGotchYou, a digital marketing firm, told Fox411 that it’s common that celebs don’t write most of their posts themselves. Kylie Jenner was not happy to see what was written on her app. [Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images] “Most celebs have people that help them communicate, not because of lack of interest, but lack of time,” Self said. “The key for them to avoid things like this is finding someone they trust who can filter and provide content accountability.” Now there’s something else with Kylie’s business and brand. The starlet just released her 2017 calendar, which includes provocative photos taken by controversial photographer Terry Richardson, but even fans noticed that Kylie’s birthdate is marked incorrectly, reports E! News. Excuse me why is your birthdate WRONG on my calendar @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/cKOvsHrEYz — kyles (@kyliejenlove) December 27, 2016 Kylie was born on Aug. 10, but the calendar marks her date as Aug. 20. “20 today,” the calendar says on the date. Many fans have commented on Twitter that the calendar was misinformed on her birthday. “@KylieJenner we share the same birthday of august 10th but your calendar says august 20th…#stillcutedoe,” one fan tweeted. Fans noticed that Kylie’s birthdate is misinformed on her 2017 calendar. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] “@ItsJohnnyCyrus Do you know Kylie ‘s birthday?? I think her bd is Aug 10 but Official Calendar says Aug 20 Tell me plz I can’t sleep lol,” questioned another Twitter wrote. The month of August shows a racy photo of Jenner wearing nothing but a pair of white G-string bottoms and birthday cake on her breasts as she laps it up with a smile. Jenner previously teased some photos from her calendar on Instagram and Snapchat a few months ago. The front cover shows a very blonde Kylie wearing a black crown and a black lace bustier, while the back cover shows the Kylie Cosmetics founder lying on the floor with a boa constrictor wrapped around her ample backside. KYLIE JENNER 2017 CALENDAR WITH @terryrichardson #December10 A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Dec 4, 2016 at 6:02pm PST KYLIE JENNER 2017 CALENDAR WITH @terryrichardson #December10 A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Dec 4, 2016 at 6:02pm PST “I want to keep the rest of the photos a secret, because I want you guys to be surprised,” she teased her fans on social media. “So f***ing bomb, Terry!” The official calendar sells for $22 on Jenner’s website and official merchandise store. The rep for the reality star has not immediately responded to the media for comment on the blooper about her birthday. What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner’s brand? Do you think it will fall flat in 2017? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]

