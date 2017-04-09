Kylie Jenner Is Getting Her Own Reality TV Show [Report]

Kylie Jenner is reportedly the latest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family to have landed her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff series. The youngest member of the famous family will reportedly share even more of her busy life in a new reality TV show. According to In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kylie Jenner’s face will be on TV even more the usual in the very near future. Jenner, 19, is already a successful cosmetics mogul, so why not add another reality series into the mix? The series will reportedly be called The Life of Kylie, and will air on E!, the same network that airs all of the Kardashian television shows, including the family’s joint venture, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Of course, fans are dying to find out if the new show will detail Kylie’s relationship with rapper Tyga, whom she is said to currently be on the outs with yet again. [Image by Monica Schipper/ Getty Images] It was recently reported that Tyga moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house and didn’t want to be on the family’s reality television show any longer as he’s felt belittled on the series. Jenner’s show comes at a time when Keeping Up with the Kardashians ratings are on the decline. Kris Jenner allegedly hopes that Kylie’s new show will be successful for the family. Meanwhile, Kylie reportedly also has high hopes for the series, as she allegedly wants it to skyrocket her career and to make her even more famous than her older sister, Kim Kardashian. “Ratings for KUWTK have dropped, so Kris [Jenner] is hoping Kylie’s show will make her millions.” However, “Kylie doesn’t want her family to steal her thunder. She’s determined to be even bigger than her sister Kim [Kardashian].” It seems that Kylie Jenner’s new reality TV show, Life of Kylie, will be full of drama when it comes to Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, even if he doesn’t appear on the series. Sources reveal that Jenner was “bored” with the pairing and that she didn’t feel like the relationship was moving forward at an appropriate speed. The source also claims that Kylie may be looking to land a more famous boyfriend in the future. “Basically Kylie was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18-plus months, Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose. Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.” However, there’s a good chance that Tyga will appear in episodes of Kylie Jenner’s show. One insider claims that Jenner changes her mind often and that she has a “habit” of always getting back together with the rapper. [Image by Frazer Harrison] “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow, the source claims.” Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner isn’t letting her rocky relationship with Tyga get in the way of her good time. The reality star hit the town this weekend to celebrate the birthdays of her twin besties, Sama and Haya Khadra. Jenner dressed as a cowgirl in an all-silver outfit, complete with cowboy hat and new platinum blonde hair. Jenner posted a photo of her outfit on her social media accounts, which Tyga liked, starting more speculation that he and Kylie are still far from calling off their relationship for good. What are your thoughts on Kylie Jenner getting her own reality TV show? Will you watch the new series on E!? [Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]