Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian Stage Sexy Showdown In Hot New Pics: Expert Dissects Rumored 'Boob Job'

Kylie Jenner has been doing more than keep up with the Kardashians: The cosmetics queen has been outdoing them when it comes to posting increasingly revealing and hot photos on social media. But now, after a social media silence, Kim Kardashian is back with her own racy pictures, and it’s a sexy sister showdown. But for Kylie, once again, flaunting her figure means facing a repeat of those rumors that she had a “boob job.” In her photos, Jenner looks just like Kim, pointed out Us Weekly, which noted that while it could be the camera angle or padded bras, Kylie’s photos look as if her “breasts grew overnight.” The photos show the reality TV star in a very tightly fitting turtleneck, and she appears to be “pushing out her noticeably fuller chest.” Jenner’s fans didn’t hesitate to voice their speculation that she had breast implant surgery. Kylie Jenner sparked boob job rumors again with her newest photos. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows] “What are thooooooose?” asked one follower. Another hinted that she had gone too far and perhaps even had more than one surgery. “She doesn’t even get tired of doing boob jobs. How much more big do you want it to be!!” While some focused on talking about Kylie’s alleged “boob jobs,” others noted just how much she resembles her big sister Kim Kardashian. In one photo, Jenner looked like a nearly mirror image of Kim. As for those breast surgery rumors, however, Kylie has previously denied it. “I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” stated Jenner. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.” With the speculation swirling that Kylie had breast enhancement surgery, an expert talked with Hollywood Life about the “boob job” rumors. And while Jenner repeatedly has denied that she had surgery, attributing her noticeably bigger breasts to weight gain or bras, Dr. Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S., told the media outlet that he thinks in addition to having lip fillers, Kylie had breast surgery. “It’s not just Kylie’s lips that have undergone an enhancement,” said Dr. Youn. “Her breasts appear to have gone from a conservative B to a full D. I suspect that she’s had a recent breast augmentation.” And while he pointed out that her bust now is a rival for her “famous lips,” he thinks that she may have gone a tad too far. “In my opinion, they are a bit large for her frame,” said Dr. Youn. “But I’m sure she is happy with them.” Kim Kardashian has kept a low profile since Kanye West’s hospital stay. [Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images] Big sister Kim didn’t have to deal with speculation in her equally hot photos. Kardashian has kept a low profile since her Paris robbery and husband Kanye West’s hospital stay, but her pal and makeup artist turned to Kim’s app with some cheeky new bathing suit snaps, reported ET. In one photo, Kardashian sports just bottoms complemented by a sexy open-front leather jacket and boots. In another, she bares her belly button in a white monokini. But there’s something even hotter than Kim’s and Kylie’s individual photos, and that’s the two sisters teaming up and steaming up some lingerie photos on Instagram. Kardashian and Jenner wore only their bras and panties for the poses, reported the Daily Mail. Posted on Kim’s Kimoji Instagram site, the photos included Khloe Kardashian, and the three sisters sported Kimoji Savage underwear from Kim’s new lingerie line, which is sold on her website. Prices range from $6 patches to $60 fake fur slides with the legend “Zero F***s.” One person who’s not quite so enchanted with Kardashian and her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner is Janice Dickinson, however. The self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” said that the two are “not models,” reported Us Weekly. “I think she’s lovely,” said Dickinson, 61, about 21-year-old Jenner. “Don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think she’s a supermodel, I don’t.” As for Kardashian, Janice expressed how she felt when she saw Kim on the cover of Vogue. “Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue, which made me want to vomit.” Dickson proclaimed it “crazy,” saying that they are “reality TV stars” rather than models. “You know, modeling is extremely hard work, you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion,” summed up Janice. [Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4]

