Kylie Jenner Releases Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Valentine's Day Collection

Kylie Jenner is once again drumming up excitement over her lip kit collection as she announces new products just in time for Valentine’s Day. The 19-year-old cosmetics mogul took to SnapChat on Wednesday to give fans a look at her upcoming Valentine’s collection, which will be made available on February 2 at 3 p.m. PST. Jenner is bringing back the ever-popular minis as a red set this time in theme with the holiday. Fans can expect the set to include two new shades named Apricot and High Maintenance, along with favorites Mary Jo K and Posie K. Kylie also shared there are two new lip kits dubbed Head Over Heels and Valentine as she keeps with the theme of love. The lip kits are a darkish pink and mauve-like purple, respectively, according to Jenner’s SnapChat. THE VALENTINES COLLECTION … coming FEBRUARY 2nd .. 3pm pst. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:50pm PST However, it’s a new product called ‘Kylie’s Diary’ that may have fans most excited for the Valentine’s Day collection. The set features new eyeshadow shades and— for the first time— blush. In fact, it comes with two blush shades: First Date and Virginity. The eyeshadow colors range from cool purple tones to bright pink with a few glitter hues as well. But Kylie didn’t stop there. As if announcing her first blushes wasn’t enough, Jenner is also launching three Valentine’s kits that each include two lip colors and two eyeshadows. The kits are appropriately named as well. The Kiss Me kit, which comes with Dirty Peach and the limited edition Poppin’ gloss, and two new eyeshadows Sweet Thing and Main Squeeze, features peachy nude and gold tones. The Sweetheart kit comes with Dolce matte lipstick, Literally gloss, and new shadows Baby and Love Letter. Lastly, the Smooch kit comes with Gorg and Damn Gina— both colors from the Koko Collection— and newly released shadows Poison Berry and In Love. As you can see, Kylie has been busy preparing her cosmetics line for the launch of what very well may be limited edition products. Her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account shared two photos of the not-yet-released products as the brand generates excitement. Red Minis?! Yes Please … #ValentinesCollection #February2nd A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PST Fans left comments such as “amazing” and “so pretty,” but others inquired about the prices. So far, there’s no word from Kylie or her team on the price points of each item. However, her lip kits sell for $29, and fans could expect the Kylie Diary to be priced around $40 if her current palette prices are any indication. Teen Vogue reported on the launch of Kylie’s Valentine’s collection as the site called it her “most shocking collection yet.” The article goes in-depth to the glitzy packaging of each product as fans are still recovering from Kylie’s massive holiday collection. “The packaging features red tubes, red glitter drip on her signature lip logo, and red glitter text. If you flip the boxes over, you’ll see mini valentines labeled “to” and “from,” allowing you to condense your card and gift in one, shiny packages.” Of course, the pretty packaging is a great marketing technique to lure fans back to the site after they bought out the holiday collection just a month prior. While there are still some leftover holiday lip kits in stock, everything else has since sold out. Fans can expect the Valentine’s Day collection to go fast as well given it features highly-desirable shades. Teen Vogue agreed that this collection looks like a winner as Kylie continues to impress fans with new shades and adorable packaging. “Mark your calendars — this one’s going to sell out in seconds.” If fans want to get a better look at Kylie’s upcoming Valentine’s collection, you can view the SnapChat videos here. [Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]