Kylie Jenner Shows Off Ample Cleavage As She Attends Golden Globes With Kendall Jenner

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner stepped out in style for last night’s Golden Globes, and they appeared to have an amazing time on their “sister date.” Both Kendall and Kylie shared photos from the evening on social media as they documented their big night out. Kylie called it a “sister date” as she and Kendall posed together. The 19-year-old Jenner wore a daring custom-made LaBourjoisie gown as she put her ample cleavage on display, according to Daily Mail. Yahoo also reported on Kylie’s sexy style as it called her look conservative, yet plunging. “The neckline stretched across her shoulders and had a plunging V showing off her cleavage. For a conservative flourish, the dress featured long sleeves. But it also had a thigh-high slit.” [Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images] Kylie showed off her curvy figure in the metallic gown, and fans seemed to love the reality star’s choice as her post received over 2.7 million likes. Kendall posted a similar photo hours later as the two sisters sat side-by-side. The Jenner girls both showed plenty of leg on the Golden Globes red carpet, but only Kylie dared to bare her cleavage. Of course, Kylie’s choice to show off a bit of skin always comes with a negative backlash as fans discuss boob job rumors. However, it was another controversy entirely that had Kendall and Kylie making headlines after their Golden Globes appearance. Yahoo reported on the sisters’ night, saying the two were “twinning” and ready to party together. “From the chin up, they were practically twinning, thanks to sleek topknots and middle parts.” The girls also wore matching minimal makeup and a nude lip to put more emphasis on their gorgeous gowns. While they were dressed to impress, it seems the pair were not allowed to party the night away as they were rejected from Golden Globes after-parties. Radar Online covered the drama as Kendall allegedly blamed Kylie for their failure to get into the parties. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians superstar sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner put their differences aside last night to flaunt their designer duds at the NBC Universal Golden Globes after party.” [Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images] The article goes on to state the Jenner sisters were given “D-list treatment” when trying to get into other celeb-packed after-parties. Despite being seen in photos eating pizza and enjoying the night, Kendall and Kylie were turned away from most parties, the article reported. “They both got rejected from all of the other major after-parties, including Weinstein, HBO, Fox and several others.” Radar Online states Kendall feels her younger sister doesn’t fit in with the elite crowd as she continues to grow her popularity through social media. “Kylie and Kendall have grown apart in recent years, as Kendall feels that her social media-obsessed sister is not fit to hang with her in-crowd group of elite model friends.” The article ends by stating Kendall thinks she could have gotten into more than just the E! after-party if Kylie had not been with her. However, despite the drama, Kylie still looked amazing as she once again made a statement on the red carpet. Us Weekly agreed that the teen looked the part in her silver dress as she showed off her legs, stating “the thighs the limit!” when referring to Kylie’s Golden Globes look. “They both chose to show off their toned legs with thigh-high splits, but there was no doubt Kylie’s sequined, silver number was the more racy of the two.” Of course, Kylie wore the racier of the two gowns as 21-year-old Kendall toned it down a bit with her copper-colored strapless Paule Ka gown. Us Weekly even reported Kylie went sans underwear in order to pull off her sexy look. “The 19-year-old gave an eye-popping display, with a plunging cleavage, and the transparent patch of fabric on her hip bone, suggests the teen wasn’t wearing any underwear.” It seems despite not gaining entry into after-parties, the Jenner girls still had a great “sister date” as they posed for sultry selfies and snacked on pizza following the awards. [Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]

