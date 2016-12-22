Kylie Jenner's Makeup-Free Selfie And Underwear Selfie Shake Up The Internet

Kylie Jenner may be only 19, but she’s been hit by plastic surgery rumors ever since she was 16. The starlet took to social media to share a series of shocking selfies that makes fans wonder if she has gone under the knife to alter her appearance. Kylie recently went makeup-free in a new photo with father Caitlyn Jenner at Jay Leno’s Garage, reports CBS8. The 67-year-old former Olympian took her famous daughter to the pit stop where Kylie wore a salmon-colored velour tracksuit and a black beanie. The curve-hugging outfit showed off her ample breasts and tiny waist. Meanwhile, Caitlyn wore a gray long-sleeved shirt with cut-outs and dark denim skinny jeans. Took Kylie today to the best garage in America. Thank you Jay! #jaylenosgarage A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:34pm PST Then, Jenner took to her own Instagram account to post a series of new selfies. The reality star can’t go a day without sharing a selfie on one of her social media accounts. Jenner stripped down to her mustard two-piece set consisting of a crop top turtleneck and high-waisted underwear that sat high on her hips. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:17pm PST That’s not the only photo she shared. Kylie sparked the boob job rumors once again when she showed off her assets in a series of other Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, Dec. 21, reports Us Weekly. In both photos, seen below, Kylie is seen wearing a denim baseball cap with a burgundy leopard-print turtleneck while pushing out her fuller-looking chest. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:21am PST ☺️☺️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:22am PST “What are thooooooose?” one fan wrote. “She doesn’t even get tired of doing boob jobs,” another add. “How much more big do you want it to be!!” Jenner’s breasts were also a hot topic in Cosmopolitan‘s latest article. On Monday night, the starlet took to Instagram to share some saucy photos of herself wearing a black sheer bodysuit that showed off her nipples. But to satisfy Instagram’s no-nudity policy, she covered them with tiger emojis. According to the report, some of the photos of Jenner wearing the nude garment have been removed, but it’s not clear whether they were removed for being too inappropriate. Kylie’s Instagram account still includes the other photos from a similar photo shoot, but those are backlit, and it’s hard to tell what’s she’s wearing in the photos. Kylie only captioned the post with more emojis. ✨✨ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:14pm PST Back in September 2015, the makeup mogul has revealed on her website that she wears push-up bras to make her breasts appear larger. “I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Jenner said. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.” The model has also been accused of getting a nose job and her jaw shaven, both of which she has denied. So far, Jenner has only admitted to getting temporary lip injections. She addressed those plastic surgery rumors once again with her BFF Anastasia Karanikou for a special edition of “Get Real With Kylie” on her app and website, reports E! Online. She has credited her changing body simply to gain weight. “No a** implants,” she answered. “You know, I used to be 120 [lbs]. I told everyone, ‘I’m like I’m 120.’ I was like 16, I ride in my little G-Wagon. I was really skinny.” Kylie Jenner nearly breaks the internet with her new photos. [Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images] She also addressed the questions about whether her curves are real or due to the fact that she has put on more weight over the years. “I’m pushing 136,” she added. “But it’s alright I like the chunkiness.” Kylie Jenner looks a lot curvier in her latest underwear selfie. [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Adidas] Let us know your thoughts? What do you think of Jenner’s latest crop of selfies? Do you think she’s changed a lot over the years? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]

