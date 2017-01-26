Lala Kent Claims Kristen Doute Approached Her At SUR, 'Vanderpump Rules' Cameras Weren't Filming

Lala Kent has been making headlines for weeks. From rumors of a married boyfriend to drama with her former cast members, the girl can’t catch a break. Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules has been focused on who Kent is dating and why she is not giving up any info about who he is and what he does for a living. The car she is driving was reportedly bought by the mystery man and the ladies at SUR want all of the details that they can’t have. Kristen Doute has been especially challenging when it comes to Lala Kent and her private life. She has questioned everyone about the mystery man, including James Kennedy who she loathes. Fans have called Doute out for being desperate to be in Kent’s business. This feud is still going on even months after Lala decided to leave SUR. In fact, the two almost came to blows when they ran into one another at the restaurant a few weeks ago. According to All About the Tea, Kristen Doute was dead set on getting Lala Kent kicked out of SUR. This wasn’t a hang-out situation, it was reportedly a business meeting. After Kent was moved to a private room in the back of the restaurant, Doute allegedly sought her out and had security remove her and her friends. During the confrontation between Lala Kent and Kristen Doute, the Vanderpump Rules cameras were not there to film. All of the details surrounding the incident are completely contradicting depending on who is talking about it. Doute says that Kent confronted her and Lala says it was all Kristen’s fault. It appears the grudge between the two girls is not going to be resolved anytime soon and the longer it goes on, the juicier it will be. @iwantdjduffey A photo posted by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:16am PST Without Lala Kent on the scene at SUR, it will be interesting to seen how Season 6 will go. Vanderpump Rules has been focused on the relationships between the women and their boyfriends, but the friendships among the girls seem to be the most drama heavy. Ariana Madix took a lot of heat for becoming friends with Kent. In fact, Madix and Tom Sandoval invited Kent to a birthday celebration instead of Scheana Shay during Season 5. It caused some serious drama and in the end, Lala didn’t even show up. Speculation was that her rumored married boyfriend was in town, but she never did admit to it. There have been rumors circulating that Lala Kent is involved with a married man. He has been speculated to be a football player, a baseball player, and a famous movie director. Of course, no one is saying anything about his true identity and if anyone from the cast of Vanderpump Rules met Kent’s man, they haven’t said a word. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval appeared on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen they did not sign an NDA when they went to Coachella with Kent and that they did not see who she was with. Fans aren’t buying their comments, but they are standing behind them. Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala. Cake up by @biblegirl666 A photo posted by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:21am PST It seems things between Lala Kent and Kristen Doute will never be resolved. The girls on Vanderpump Rules are dead set on finding out all of her business. Who Kent is dating has been one of the biggest storylines this season and it seems that the drama has lasted way beyond the end of filming. Unfortunately, a lot has changed since Season 5 was filmed and things won’t be the same when it returns for Season 6. Lala Kent has decided to move on from SUR and all of the drama Vanderpump Rules has handed her. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]