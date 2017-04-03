Lala Kent Returns To 'Vanderpump Rules' After 'Married' Boyfriend Drama

Lala Kent is returning to Vanderpump Rules, but she still hasn’t revealed the identity of her boyfriend. After posting what appeared to be a major clue about her mystery man on Twitter, Lala Kent will be seen reuniting with her co-stars, including her on-screen nemesis, Katie Maloney, for the Season 5 reunion special. In honor of the upcoming episode, Lala Kent teased her return on Twitter on April 1 along with the hashtag, “Give them Lala.” Although Lala Kent quit Vanderpump Rules midway through filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 due to the ongoing speculation into her relationship with an allegedly married man, she recently suggested that she may not be done with the show after all. A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT “It depends. I don’t know. It goes day to day… such a fresh wound. We just did the reunion. I’d have to sleep on it — for a few nights,” she explained of a potential Vanderpump Rules return while chatting with TooFab last month. Also during the interview, Lala Kent dished on what she hinted was a fairly civil interaction between herself and her co-stars during filming on the Vanderpump Rules reunion. “There were a lot of fences that were mended amongst the entire group, which is pretty amazing. I think people will be shocked to see the interaction between people that definitely used to hate each other… actually not want to stab each other for once,” she said. Lala Kent even suggested that she and Katie Maloney had gotten to a better place with one another but noted that they weren’t quite friends. As fans will recall, Maloney took part in conversations claiming Kent’s boyfriend was reportedly married with children. Lala Kent was also targeted with married boyfriend rumors by Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder. Meanwhile, her longtime friend and co-star, James Kennedy, told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year that Kent was dating a film producer. At the end of last year, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in which producer Randall Emmett was tied to the reality star and actress. According to the outlet, the alleged couple was seen together early last year and in a cropped photo of Lala Kent’s boyfriend, the mystery man appeared to have similar features to Emmett. Months later, Lala Kent announced on Twitter that she would be celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday at the end of March and days after, it was noted that Emmett had turned 46 on March 25. While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have stayed silent in regard to the rumors, both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute named Randall on their Twitter pages. A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT When Lala Kent announced she would be leaving Vanderpump Rules, she cited her relationship as a major factor in her decision. “I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f**k they pulled this out, whose a** it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” Lala Kent explained to Us Weekly. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s**t is not real.” To see more of Lala Kent, tune into part one of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, Monday, April 3, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]