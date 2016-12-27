Lala Kent Slams Katie Maloney’s Wedding Invitation: Feud Continues On Social Media

Lala Kent has announced that she’s leaving Vanderpump Rules behind because she’s tired of being bullied by her cast members. It’s no secret that her cast members are super close friends and they have known each other for years. And since Lala is one of the new girls, she hasn’t been able to penetrate the close group of friends. It doesn’t help that Kent has said things that the girls find unforgivable, including body-shaming Katie Maloney and talking behind the other girls’ backs. And on this season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala was often the topic of conversation because the girls believed that she was dating a married man. According to a new tweet, Lala Kent is now slamming Katie Maloney’s wedding invitations on Twitter. This is just another way of Kent saying something mean about Katie, as the two of them have been fighting continuously over the past couple of weeks. While Lala may have started the fight with the body-shaming comments during the first episode of this season, Maloney didn’t hold back. In fact, Katie, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have all been labeled as the mean girls of the season. They have already slammed Kent, and on last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, the three girls slammed Scheana Shay over her decision to apologize to Kent for her behavior. And now, Lala is continuing to attack Maloney, as the two of them have feuded on social media since the season started. And Kent is going after Katie where it hurts the most – her wedding. #LALATE: #LaLaKent Boyfriend is Top TV Producer: EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/1JsoFPdKOt pic.twitter.com/ZMwdmuKFz9 — LALATE (@LALATE) December 19, 2016 “Damn I love that Katie’s sexy little grandmama has Lala dripping out of her mouth #Really,” Lala Kent revealed on Twitter after seeing the wedding invitations that Katie had created, to which someone wrote back about Maloney’s grandmother, “Ohhhhhh I wouldn’t call her grandma sexy! WTF is up with her hair!?!?! Take it down a notch grandma, you’re like 100.” Of course, Lala Kent wasn’t the only one who questioned Katie’s taste in wedding invitations. Stassi called them kitchen towel rags, and she hinted that she would never spend $18 per invitation for a printed kitchen rag. And Lisa Vanderpump also hesitated when she saw the invitations, calling them unique. Bravo decided to do a flashback to her own daughter’s wedding invitations, which had cost a lot more. But Kent claims that the invitations were not exactly her style anyways. “My mama informed me that Katie’s invitations were very tacky… well, maybe next time girl. Ya live and learn,” Lala Kent then tweeted about Katie’s wedding invitations, to which people added, “$18 a piece. For cloth and straw. That’s why she is broke. Lmao,” and “I love that Stassi called them ‘rags.’ Epic.” Lala Kent poses in semi nude Instagram photo after married boyfriend allegations https://t.co/WRaFwskXpF pic.twitter.com/rbldAbpm8P — BlastingNews (@BlastingNews) December 19, 2016 Even though Lala is on the outs, Kristen, Stassi and Katie continue to stand together despite the public criticism they have received from being on Vanderpump Rules. They claim they are close friends and would do whatever they can for one another, including stand up to others and be rude to Lala and Scheana. And they all shared a quote about friendship to prove their point. “A true friend is someone who has touched your heart and will stay there. Someone you care for, who cares for you. Someone who you can the stupidest things around and always be forgiven. Someone you’ll instantly remember in ten years because they are in your heart and not just your mind. They have the ability to change you, even if they don’t. They will be etched in your memories forever,” read a picture of Stassi, Katie and Kristen that all of the girls shared on Twitter. What do you think of Lala Kent’s tweets about Katie’s wedding invitations? [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

