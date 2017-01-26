Lawson Bates Starting Country Music Career On His Own, Star Shares Details

Fans of Bringing Up Bates know that Lawson has been working on his music career. It turns out that Lawson is now working to start a country music career on his own without the family. Lawson has relied on the family a lot, but he is stepping out of his comfort zone. Fox News got the chance to talk to Lawson Bates and find out what is going on with him. Lawson already has some music out there and has been on reality television for four seasons now. ‘Bringing Up Bates’ star Lawson Bates paves his own way in country music: Lawson Bates is no stranger to the… https://t.co/eu3z0T6Q8j — Mariqna Kostova (@gormar5) January 26, 2017 At the age of 19, Lawson has moved away from his family to live in Nashville. He knows that this is where he needs to be to work on his career. If you want to be in country music, you are going to want to live in Nashville. Lawson shared a few details. “With [my] music [career], it has been different. It’s not me with the Bates family. It’s make it or break it based off of my music strictly. That is a little scary especially when you’re writing country music you share a lot of your heart. When I started singing country music I had to set my boundaries and decide what I wanted to sing about. I won’t sing something…that is contrary to what I think is morally right.” This means that Lawson Bates won’t be singing the typical country music. You are used to hearing songs about drinking, cheating and other things that are not morally right to him, and Lawson will be avoiding this music. There are a lot of country songs that don’t have to do with this stuff either, but it does make some people wonder why he didn’t decide to go into the gospel genre instead. Another thing that Lawson Bates wants to do is use his music to inspire others. He shared his thoughts. “I…visit the children’s hospital in Knoxville, which is one of my favorite things to do. I try to go every month. Getting to sing to all the little kids there and brighten their day. My friend Emily Ann Roberts [the runner-up from season 9 of ‘The Voice’] joins me. She’s also on my album.” The Inquisitr shared back in June of 2016 that Lawson and Emily Ann Roberts were working together on music. At the time, they were recording a song together called “I Have Decided.” This would be part of Lawson’s second album. There have also been a few rumors that Lawson and Emily Ann were dating and not just friends, but so far they have never admitted to being more than just friends. ????bc my ???? traveling lil sis is back in the???????????? pic.twitter.com/DBF3mCltGg — Lawson Bates (@lawbates) January 25, 2017 Up shared that tonight on Bringing Up Bates is when fans will get to see Lawson Bates and Emily Ann Roberts do a bit of singing. When describing the new episode, it says, “Lawson Bates and Emily Ann Roberts sing a song for Trinity, a young girl in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.” This is something that you do not want to miss getting to see. It is unknown what song Lawson and Emily Ann will sing, but everyone would love to see them perform the song that they recorded together for his album. What do you think of Lawson Bates working on a country music career? Will you be following him? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Bringing Up Bates on UP on Thursday nights. Tonight’s episode will focus a lot on Lawson’s music career. [Featured Image By Christopher Martin/UP TV via Getty Images]