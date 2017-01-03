Lea Michele Nude: 'Glee' Star Shares Naked Photo On Instagram To Ring In The New Year

Lea Michele shared a nude photo to ring in 2017, a skin-baring shot that quickly went viral online. The Glee star shared the Instagram picture on New Year’s Day, showing her lounging in front of a forest landscape. As The Huffington Post noted, Michele was totally nude but facing away from the camera, and a small leaf emoji covered up her exposed backside. “Loving you so far 2017,” Lea Michele wrote under the nude photo. The picture garnered attention from news outlets across the world, and drew thousands of likes, shares, and comments to Michele’s Instagram page.

