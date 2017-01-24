Lena Nersesian Sex Tape: Photos, Video Of YouTube Star 'Lena The Plug' Go Viral After Her Promise To Fans

Lena Nersesian promised to make a sex tape if she could attract 1 million subscribers to her YouTube page, a claim that has helped draw international attention and make photos and video of the social media star go viral. The online star — known on YouTube as Lena the Plug — stirred controversy this week when she promised fans that she would make a sex tape with boyfriend and fellow YouTube star Adam22 if she could hit 1 million subscribers. “You may or may not have heard that I am planning on making a sex tape when I hit a million subscribers,” Lena Nersesian said in a video posted this week (via the Mirror). “I have been approached to do porn multiple times in the last year, putting provocative pictures on the Internet will get you such offers but it’s never been something I’ve been interested in, or tempted by.” Lena the Plug then told her viewers that she isn’t interested in doing a professional adult video shoot, but would make one just for her fans. “I don’t want to do porn and I really have no interest in doing it,” she said. “But a sex tape with someone that I’m seeing and totally comfortable having sex with – that sounds cool to me.” The boast helped lead to a surge in popularity for Lena Nersesian. Pictures and video of the YouTube star went viral, and news outlets from across the globe picked up on her story. my abs say hello pic.twitter.com/QyGnI8fmWF — lena the plug (@lenanersesian) January 19, 2017 As HotNewHipHop speculated, the sex tape promise could be a way to promote not only Lena Nersesian, but also her boyfriend. “There is one more stipulation — the man who will appear with Lena in the tape also has to attain 1 million YouTube subscribers. He happens to be a fairly prominent YouTuber himself. Lena’s boyfriend — and the star of the prospective sex tape — goes by Adam22, and his No Jumper channel is home to a popular podcast series that has featured many up-and-coming rappers. At over 391,000 followers, he’s currently ahead of his girlfriend in attaining a seven-figure following.” This would not be the first time that a social media star has been in the spotlight for a sex tape. While Lena the Plug’s video is still hypothetical, the one released showing SnapChat star YesJulz last year was very real. The social media star, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, actually made headlines the previous year when a model threatened to release an explicit video of YesJulz unless the star paid $18,000, the Miami Herald reported. Months later, the video of YesJulz hit the internet, though it wasn’t clear if it was the same one threatened to be released in the alleged extortion plot. This case is a bit different from Lena Nersesian, who has promised to release her own video. And Lena the Plug’s promise has drawn a bit of backlash from fans, who accused her of going too far in the name of publicity. “How about you make actual content that doesn’t bore people instead of trying to use your body to be a YouTube sensation,” one viewer wrote (via News.com.au). But Lena the Plug isn’t shy from showing off a bit, as her YouTube page and Twitter account are filled with racy images. Lena herself seemed amused by the attention, re-tweeting images of stories about her promise. Lmao pic.twitter.com/MejUSxFLZO — lena the plug (@lenanersesian) January 21, 2017 If sex tape boast from Lena Nersesian was really just a marketing ploy, and so far it has worked. The video has gained close to 1 million views in the last five days, and Lena has gained 60,000 subscribers. But she’s still far from her goal — at the time the video was posted, she still had fewer than 150,000 subscribers. [Featured Image by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images]