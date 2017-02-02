Leonardo DiCaprio To Present Award At Oscars 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio will present an award at this year’s Oscars, according to Variety. Leo will be a presenter at the Oscars this year! pic.twitter.com/ZMhVWt92S1 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprioFans) February 2, 2017 The Titanic actor, who won his first Academy Award last year for his starring role in The Revenant, will take to the stage once more to present an award at this year’s ceremony. As yet, it has not been a now which award DiCaprio will present. The obvious favorite at the 2017 Oscars is the refreshingly original musical La La land, which has been nominated for 14 awards. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic won 11 Oscars in 1998, tying the record set by Ben-Hur, and which was later tied again by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The cast and crew of La La land are clearly hoping for at least 12 wins out of their 14 nominations order to set the new Academy Awards record. In other news, in late 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio became one of the first U.S. actors to meet Donald Trump shortly after he became the President-elect of the United States, according to The Wrap. The Oscar-winning actor met with Trump, who doesn’t believe in climate change and thinks it’s a hoax created by the Chinese, in an attempt to convince him of the importance of issues relating to the environment. Leonardo DiCaprio Rips Donald Trump’s Climate Change Denial https://t.co/i4KLAwmyn3 pic.twitter.com/Iwj7ffiErh — This Buzz (@this_buzz) January 25, 2017 DiCaprio met with Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and the CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, Terry Tamminen, at Trump Tower in New York City in late 2016, where the four discussed how focusing on renewable, clean energy could create millions of jobs. Leonardo DiCaprio presented Trump’s team with a “framework” on how the right approach to environment-related issues could create millions of jobs. The actor holds environmental issues close to his heart and has been an active advocate for resolving the issue of climate change. Leonardo DiCaprio latest project, documentary Before the Flood, is focused on the issue of climate change. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in October, 2016, outlines how humans can stop the potentially catastrophic damage of climate change. Before the Flood – Actor Leonardo DiCaprio meets with scientists, activists and world leaders.

When – 6th Feb, 5:00pm#CinemaAtKGAF pic.twitter.com/nLCIWzBQXS — Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@htKGAF) February 2, 2017 Whether it’s a coincidence or not, Leonardo DiCaprio’s new documentary was released just two weeks before the U.S. Presidential election on November 8, 2016. During a Q&A in Toronto, the actor hinted that the world “cannot afford” to have a U.S. President who doesn’t believe in “the modern science of climate change.” While that was a direct nod to Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently willing to change the U.S. President-elect’s mind and convince him that climate change is real. “This needs to be at the forefront of every conversation in world politics.” Leonardo DiCaprio also reportedly gave Ivanka Trump a DVD of the film prior to his meeting with then-President-elect Trump. The Oscar-winning actor was an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign. Finally, in other news, Leonardo DiCaprio attended Alan Thicke’s memorial, according to the Huffington Post. The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor paid tribute to Thicke less than a week after the TV icon’s death. Thicke’s friends, family, and former co-stars gathered last Sunday to attend the memorial. The list of attendees included Thicke’s TV family on Growing Pains: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kirk Cameron, Joanna Kerns, Tracey Gold, and Jeremy Miller. Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Growing Pains’ Cast Pay Tribute to Alan Thickehttps://t.co/lGTEdfEht1 pic.twitter.com/h33zWrQ2dm — EventJara (@eventjara) January 1, 2017 Dolly Thicke, the wife of Alan’s son Brennan, took to Facebook to share photos from the tribute and wrote that the memorial for Alan was “just about perfect.” Dolly also noted that there were a lot of family members and “historic friends” who attended the memorial to remember the “beloved father-figure.” Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Luke Brower on Growing Pains, took to social media to pay tribute to Thicke. The Revenant actor wrote that Thicke, who died from a heart attack while playing hockey with his son at 69-years-old on December 13, 2016, had a “positive influence” on his life. Leonardo DiCaprio described Thicke as “a devoted father, husband, friend, and role model.” The 42-year-old actor, who finally received his first-ever Oscar for his role in The Revenant in 2016, wrote that Thicke was capable of harnessing “the power of the entertainment industry” to have a positive influence on many people. “I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I had to work with Alan early in my career.” Leonardo DiCaprio was only 17-years-old when he starred on Growing Pains opposite Alan Thicke. Five years later, the actor was cast in Titanic, which won a whopping 11 Academy Awards in 1998. [Featured Image by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images]