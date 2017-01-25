Lily Collins Opens Up About Eating Disorders And Anorexia Struggles

Lily Collins has opened up about her eating disorders, according to E! Online. The 27-year-old actress, who plays a woman seeking treatment for anorexia in the new drama To the Bone, says she suffered from eating disorders when she was a teenager. As if I could be any more excited! Little did I know at this very moment I’d soon be honored alongside my idol #Meryl yet again. Thank you so much to the Costume Designers Guild for bestowing me with the @Lacoste Spotlight award on Feb 21. I’m so proud to be in all of your company #CDGA19… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:05am PST Lily Collins made the revelation during her interview with IMDb Studio. The Love, Rosie actress confessed the character she plays in To the Bone, which recently premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, was a very “dramatic role” for her, because she found a deep connection to her character’s anorexia struggles. Lily Collins revealed that one of the chapters of her 2016’s memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me was dedicated to her experiences with eating disorders. Lily Collins also revealed that a week after she finished writing the chapter, director Marti Noxon sent her a script asking her to play a character battling anorexia in To the Bone. Although Collins had to lose some pounds for the role, it wasn’t like she did it in her teenage years, as this time the actress was shedding pounds under the guidance of a nutritionist. Still in a @SundanceOrg glow. Loved being in the portrait studio with @VanityFair and @JustBish for @ToTheBoneMovie! As always thank you @KristaSmith for such an open, honest conversation about empowering women, owning our experiences, and supporting one another. What a weekend… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:37am PST However, Lily Collins still felt as if someone used a time machine on her as the emotions triggered by the role sent her right back to her troubled past. The actress admitted that it required her “a different set of emotional skills” to go back in time to her earlier experiences with eating disorders. Chilled to the bone but feeling so free. What a huge moment this is for me. Owning my past, being open, and having no shame or regrets about my experiences. Sharing my history with eating disorders and how personal this film has been is one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Thank you for all your love and support. I’m sending all of mine right back (especially today!) and remember, you are never ever alone #Unfiltered… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:11pm PST “So definitely a different type of film for me to do, very, very personal.” Lily Collins later took to Instagram to admit her public revelation about troubled past made her feel “free.” The actress wrote that she was “chilled to the bone but feeling so free,” and added that this was “a huge moment” for her. “Owning my past, being open, and having no shame or regrets about my experiences.” Lily Collins added that it felt like “one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life” to be sharing about her battles with anorexia as a teenager. But what probably kept Lily Collins distracted from her struggles with eating disorders was her aspiration to work hard and make a name for herself, according to the Daily Mail. The actress opened up about what it was like rising to stardom. So proud and thankful to be celebrating @ToTheBoneMovie premiere with my partner in crime and fellow snow bunny… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:37pm PST Although it may seem as if Lily Collins didn’t need to do anything to become famous – she has a pretty face, her father is rock star Phil Collins who can get her any business opportunity in any industry she desires – Lily says she has always worked hard. Lily Collins, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in Rules Don’t Apply, opened up in her recent interview with the Daily Mail what it was like rising to stardom as the daughter of Phil Collins. Lily Collins started earning a living by working as a journalist while still in school. The actress-to-be Collins was writing articles for Elle Girl and Teen Vogue before getting into the prestigious University of Southern California. Two years later, Lily Collins left the university to focus on acting. While the actress says she never understood this “huge sense of entitlement among young people,” she has always aspired to work hard. Lily Collins insists that neither of her parents – rock star Phil Collins nor mom Jill Tavelman – spoiled her. In fact, the actress admits that “the best thing” for her was when her parents told her “no” so many times. “You learn from those experiences and it makes getting a ‘yes’ more exciting because it wasn’t easy.” @MartiNoxon and I are finally sharing our labor of love #TotheBoneMovie and we couldn’t be more excited! Woohoo!… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:09pm PST Despite all those no’s and despite the fact that her parents separated when she was only five-years-old, Lily Collins still describes her childhood as happy. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones actress also admitted that there was a lot of pressure growing up, as she developed “insecurities” looking at actresses and models in magazines. [Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]