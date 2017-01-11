Lisa Vanderpump Claims Dorit Kemsley Asked Her About ‘RHOBH’ Drama Last Year

Lisa Vanderpump felt completely left out and betrayed by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars last year, as Kyle Richards confronted her during their trip to Dubai about lying. Lisa felt that she may have been losing control of the situation and for a long time, she debated whether it would be wise for her to return to the show. But Lisa returned and she brought a friend with her this season. Vanderpump introduced Dorit Kemsley to the group, who was already informed of the drama that had happened last year. And she clearly joined the group ready to battle for Vanderpump. According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that Kemsley had often asked her about the drama last year, but Lisa didn’t want to cloud her perception. Instead, Vanderpump encouraged her to just watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to learn the story herself and it sounds like Kemsley has done so. And she’s standing firm by her friend, who is clearly still trying to get out of the drama herself. Lisa Vanderpump: I Was Never Fully Aware of the Depth of Erika’s Embarrassment https://t.co/zFk80AN6mO pic.twitter.com/h9FNd93mDf — Bravotv (@Bravotv) January 1, 2017 “Dorit had asked me repeatedly what had ensued between the group last year. I urged her to discover that for herself if she needed to, it was documented it wasn’t that difficult, but I was reluctant to give her the lowdown for fear of being accused of exactly what Eileen has stated. No, I wanted Dorit to draw her own conclusions,” Lisa Vanderpump explains about her friend’s role on the show in her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo. Vanderpump understands that Kemsley is brand new to the show and she was just trying to defend her friend during her dinner party, when Lisa Rinna talked about how Eileen Davidson was dealing with her mother’s death. The only person who wouldn’t benefit from knowing about her sudden death would be Vanderpump, as the two of them were already butting heads. Without knowing that her mother died, Vanderpump would have no chance to treat Davidson with care and respect. “I believe in an effort to diminish the importance of what had transpired between us, Dorit and PK naively stated that maybe it was a result of the emotional turmoil they were both experiencing that resulted in the negativity towards me…Not so,” Lisa Vanderpump points out in her blog, according to Bravo, revealing that Dorit and PK were trying to protect her against Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna. “The timing was wrong, unbeknownst to them, but I knew for sure that was not a catalyst in what had erupted between us,” Lisa Vanderpump points out, sharing that Kemsley is brand new to the show and she’s just learning the ropes of being on reality television, adding, “Dorit is a rookie and unused to the wherewithal one might need to, shall we say, circumvent altercations in this group.” ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Lisa Vanderpump Blames Stassi Schroeder for Drama; James Kennedy Begs for His Job https://t.co/PHPqwi1KX4 pic.twitter.com/Yfu6qoQE1W — Dubintertainer.com (@Dubintertainer) December 30, 2016 Of course, Kemsley has been rather silent on social media since the episode aired last week, as she may be learning that viewers are keeping her accountable for everything she says and does. “I remember sending flowers to LR a while after Dubai, not as a peace offering, but as a reminder that condolences would always supersede any histrionics they had been leveled against me. It was a sad time in her life but long after our situation,” Vanderpump points out about her actions with Lisa Rinna after Dubai, sharing that the flowers were not as a way to apologize, but as a way of showing that they were fine. What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s comments about Dorit Kemsley? Are you surprised that Vanderpump asked Dorit to watch the show for herself rather than hear the story from her side only? Do you think Dorit may have gotten an inside scoop from Vanderpump during their friendship? [Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Point Foundation]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx