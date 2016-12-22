Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Makes A Shocking Sex Confession

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock made a shock X-rated confession during an interview. The band seems to be very open about their sex lives. After all, they dropped the new song “Shout Out To My Ex,” which hints about a bad lover. The UK girl group sat down for an online streaming interview with Refinery29 for a special online chat, and one of the questions was what would the girls never do again. Pinnock’s mind was clearly in another place when she heard the question. “I know what I would say but it’s definitely too explicit,” she admitted. “I know what you’re thinking,” bandmate Jade Thirwall cheekily said. Leigh-Anne Pinnock gets cheeky in a new interview. [Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images] Jesy Nelson appeared to be confused by the direction that the conversation just went. She asked Leigh-Anne what she was talking about, and the songstress whispered into her ear. Unfortunately for Leigh-Anne, a microphone above her picked up what she had whispered. Apparently, she said “anal sex” under her breath, according to the Daily Star. “Oh really?” Jesy asked. “Never again,” Pinnock responded. Perrie Edwards warned her friend, saying, “Babe, you do realize there’s a nice right above your head?” Check out the hilarious interview in the video below. This comes after Leigh-Anne revealed her favorite lyric off their new album Glory Days. She took to her Twitter account to share a sexy photo of herself and to reveal the naughty lyric to their fans. “Fav lyric off the album? One is ‘…come closer coz I want it all, all over my body, boy there ain’t no heartache you can’t undo’,” she wrote. The lyric in question is from their new track “Your Love.” Their lead single isn’t the only song that talks about sex on the album. Their other track “Beep Beep,” talks about having sex in a vehicle. “I blow my engine, I think I’ve broke the stick,” the girls are heard singing. “Too busy dreaming, of jumping on your *sound effect*.” Fav lyric off the album? One is “..come closer coz I want it, all over my body, boy there ain’t no heartache you can’t undo” ???????? X leigh pic.twitter.com/ca5zd3fDXx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 21, 2016 Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the rest of Little Mix have been getting saucier lately. The girls have been dubbed as “strippers” when they performed “Shout Out To My Ex” live on The X Factor UK back in October, reports Express.co.uk. Many viewers took to social media to exclaim their distaste over their bondage-style costumes. Little Mix has since fought back at the criticism, and Jesy confessed that they were nervous backstage, in an interview with the show’s host Dermot O’Leary. “Even when we come back here every year, we are so scared. I mean, it’s amazing, we feel so lucky to be where we are and we wouldn’t have been here without The X Factor.” That hasn’t stopped the group from wearing sexy outfits. Their outfits and music have gotten more provocative and revealing as time goes on. Pinnock was spotted showing off her figure in an emerald green silk bra and a matching while stepping out with her friends in Birmingham. She topped off her look with white thigh-high go-go boots and a black oversized jacket. Oh what a night.. ????????????????#albumcelebrations A photo posted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST That wasn’t the only time she showed some major skin in Birmingham. Leigh-Anne was photographed wearing another revealing ensemble while enjoying a night out on Sunday, Dec. 18 right after she and the girls performed at Free Radio Live, reports the Daily Mail. This time around, the 25-year-old showed off her incredibly small waist. Gold Magic.. A photo posted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:56am PST Pinnock wore a gold knit crop top when she arrived at Mews of Mayfair for dinner and then the Drama nightclub afterward on Sunday with her bandmates. She paired her hot look with a diamond choker, distressed jeans, and gold cut-out gladiator sandals. Pinnock took to Instagram to show off her hot look, which she finished off with smoky eyeshadow and mauve lipstick. Had my face painted today by my beaut @krystal_iammakeup thank you for making me feel beautiful ???????? #round2 #no1albumcelebrations A photo posted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Nov 27, 2016 at 3:46pm PST [Featured image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]

