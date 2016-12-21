Madonna Has Ariana Grande Shaking In Her Boots, Silent On Idris Elba Romance Rumors, Record Broken Posthumously By Elvis

Madonna still has what it takes to make younger up-and-coming artists shake in their boots, according to MTV. Earlier this month, Madonna and a slew of A-list celebrities performed at her Raising Malawi benefit concert, which raised more than $7 million for Madonna’s charity. Among the superstar performers included Chris Rock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, and Ariana Grande: but it was Grande who seemed to be especially affected by being in the presence of the incomparable Madonna. @Madonna @ArianaGrande @julieroot4 @guyoseary @RaisingMalawi Tears show ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/vaemr554Lo — Julie fan of Madonna (@julieroot4) December 19, 2016 Since they were both performing at the benefit, Madonna decided to give Grande a little lesson in shimmying backstage, and it was all caught on camera. Madonna herself posted the footage on her Instagram account later, referring to herself and her performing partner as “two clowns.” 2 Clowns backstage! ????????????????@arianagrande. @nunoxico @raisingmalawi A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:11pm PST Ariana Grande reposted the video just yesterday, joking that when she asked Madonna “how long do we shake it for?” and that Madonna had replied, “til I say stop!.” Grande then joked that now, two weeks later, she’s “still shaking.” Madonna was happy to confirm the rumors that she and Ariana Grande had had a special moment together backstage at her charity event, but one rumor that she hasn’t been quick to confirm is that she is dating Idris Elba. Madonna has remained silent on the rumors, but Elba has had a few strong words to say, lashing out at the rumors of a romance between himself and the pop diva, according to the International Business Times. Madonna Idris Elba Hooking Up They Were Passionately At Party … : https://t.co/HwPVhWoITS,, pic.twitter.com/H30UPKytfJ — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) December 3, 2016 The world went nuts last Sunday when The Sun reported that Madonna and Elba could be dating after reportedly sharing a passionate kiss. The duo was reportedly spotted getting intimate at M Restaurant in London after the actor’s kickboxing debut. A source shared to The Sun that Madonna and Elba couldn’t “keep their hands off each other” while enjoying dinner at the restaurant. But the RocknRolla actor denied the rumors in person by taking it to Twitter. Elba went after the rumors rather aggressively, saying that he is not sleeping with the 58-year-old Madonna. “Am I sleeping with Madonna? No motherf***ers… ‘Don’t believe the Hype’.” The tweet has already been liked nearly 10,000 times and retweeted nearly 5,000 times. However, onlookers at the restaurant seemed certain that Madonna and the Luther star wanted to make a statement about their romance last Monday. The sources even claimed that Madonna and 44-year-old Elba shared a passionate kiss after the RocknRolla actor’s kickboxing debut. Madonna was reportedly wearing a black fur jacket, while the actor went with a casual style wearing a brown leather jacket and dark trousers. “They arrived together at around 3 A.M. and were all over each other. There was nothing subtle about it, no attempt to hide. It was very blatant.” The source also said that Madonna and Elba spent about an hour at the party dancing, kissing and “mingling,” adding that it “seemed very, very clear” that the two are now an item, as they couldn’t keep their eyes nor their hands off each other. Elba made his kickboxing debut at London’s York Hall, while Madonna was there to support the 44-year-old actor. Elba was definitely victorious that night, winning the fight with an incredible knockout in just 1 minute and 55 seconds after the fight began. And then the actor took the 58-year-old singer out for dinner at M Restaurant, which sparked romance rumors. Wohoooo: Madonna and Idris Elba Intimately Party Together at London ST https://t.co/Xv1CIPlVp9 #idriselba #london pic.twitter.com/JE2gphLbbf — ICONICHIPSTER.COM (@AaronRFernandes) November 23, 2016 Madonna even took to Instagram to share a video from Elba’s fight, captioning the post that the actor “smashes it” at York Hall. The singer later shared a pretty intimate selfie, on which the two are seen lying together on the floor. In the caption, the pop diva joked that she “kicked his butt.” Madonna and the Luther star have been friends for a couple of years now, but it’s the first time the duo have sparked romance rumors. The actor-turned-DJ also supported the pop diva during the German leg of her Rebel Hearts tour last year. Whether Madonna is dating with Elba or not, one thing remains clear: the late Elvis Presley has just broken Madonna’s record for the most number one albums by a solo artist, according to the BBC. Elvis Presley’s ‘Jailhouse Rock’ Finally Makes Grammy Hall Of Fame https://t.co/6mD55l9jGU pic.twitter.com/g0IouLqEG9 — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) December 17, 2016 Presley’s new album The Wonder Of You dominated the charts, competing against Lady Gaga and Michael Buble’s new albums and became his 13th album topping the chart. For years, Madonna and Presley had been holding the No. 1 spot with each having 12 albums topping the charts. But now Madonna has been beaten by Presley, who died nearly four decades ago. Madonna’s latest album, Rebel Heart, released on March 6, 2015, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. In her interview with the Official Charts Company, Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley said her late husband would have been “thankful” for scoring his 13th chart-topping album and surpassing Madonna. Priscilla Presley’s Latest Efforts To Keep Elvis Alive: New Album Breaks Madonna’s Record https://t.co/fBWOZo5hZh pic.twitter.com/MbNHq8tuYw — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) December 20, 2016 “I am incredibly proud of all he has accomplished and so grateful to the UK fans who have kept his legacy alive with all of their support.” [Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx