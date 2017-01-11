Madonna Says Trump Presidency Like 'Being Stuck In A Nightmare'

Madonna may be a great many things, but one thing the “material girl” isn’t is a fan of Donald Trump. During last year’s contentious and divisive general election, Madonna was an outspoken advocate for Hillary Clinton, once even famously offering to give free oral sex to anyone who voted for the Democratic presidential nominee. Despite her generous offer, Trump went on to win the presidency. Madonna talks to “Harper’s Bazaar” about the “nightmare” of a Trump presidency https://t.co/x0wMbMzy5t pic.twitter.com/euvaajl4UU — billboard (@billboard) January 10, 2017 Madonna was so disgusted by the unexpected Trump victory that she, once again, called out the former reality TV star turned President-elect. At an early December Miami benefit show and auction, Madonna said that she was once a guest in Donald Trump’s bed. Of course, she clarified that she had been there alone, and it had been for a professional photo shoot. But that point didn’t stop her from continuing her digs at the new President-elect. Madonna went on to call his sheets “cheap,” even taking a shot so low that the Miami audience audibly gasped in shock. “They won’t be Egyptian cotton because we all know how he feels about Muslims don’t we?” Now that the impending presidency of Donald Trump has had some time to sink into the minds of even his most fervent haters and critics, Madonna is once again jumping on the anti-Trump bandwagon (not that she every really jumped off), and she used a recent interview in Harper’s Bazaar to share her thoughts. Once again, when it came to Trump, Madonna didn’t hold back. Apparently, the interview between Madonna and Bazaar’s Roxanne Gay took place just weeks after Trump eked out an Electoral College victory on election day. As such, Gay took the opportunity to talk politics with the “Like a Virgin” singer. First, she asked Madonna whether or not she saw her work as an artist as being political. Madonna’s response? “Completely.” “Because I’m political. I believe in freedom of expression, I don’t believe in censorship. I believe in equal rights for all people. And I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression.” Madonna compares Trump’s win to “being dumped by a lover” https://t.co/jPRqblkaD7 pic.twitter.com/cayU8RNHjr — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 11, 2017 As Fox News reports, Madonnawent on to describe that she sees herself as “one of the few” in the industry who is completely unafraid to talk politics, adding that her contemporaries are too afraid of losing social media followers to be really real. In her Bazaar interview, Madonna was then asked how she felt in the aftermath of Trump winning the 2016 election. True to form, the outspoken 58-year-old singer didn’t sugar coat her answer. @washingtonpost And she’s so wise, we just have to listen to her! Tidal wave of tears coming on January 20th. Can’t wait. — CT Pundit (@ctpundit) January 11, 2017 @CBSNews Worse Madonna, seriously I could take being dumped much easier than what is happening to USA — #resistance, for HRC (@speegle731) January 11, 2017 @billboard @kakadree Queen of everything — KalliDonna (@Madonna_Kalli) January 10, 2017 @harpersbazaarus @Madonna The bad dream is that you keep trying to be a teen. You haven’t been relevant in 20 years. Just go away. — TTS (@tts0605) January 10, 2017 She claimed that on election night, she and her agent (and good friend) did everything in their spiritual and psychic power to prevent a Trump victory. Madonna claims that the pair lit candles, meditated and even offered their lives to God if Donald Trump lost the election. Unfortunately, they also had internet access and were aware early on that it “didn’t look good” for Clinton. “It was just like watching a horror show.” As election night came to an end and it became glaringly apparent that Trump would be victorious, Madonna claims she packed it in and went to sleep in dire straights, only to wake up the next morning to realize that (in her opinion at least) the worst had truly happened. Trump had won. She claims that she felt (and still feels) that her heart has just been broken, every single time she wakes, ” I’m devastated and I’m broken and I have nothing. I’m lost.” “Donald Trump is the president. It’s not a bad dream. It really happened.” @Madonna talks politics in our new issue: https://t.co/7tYr98uHGK pic.twitter.com/qEGA2AqcLN — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) January 10, 2017 “That’s how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, “Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It’s not a bad dream. It really happened.” It’s like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.” Madonna does have a plan to go on after her candidate’s devastating November 8 loss, and that plan centers around her art. She claims that her art has kept her alive, and that it’s the only way she’s been able to survive this and every other devastation and heartbreak in her life. In addition, Madonna said that in the aftermath of the November Trump victory, she also plans to be more vocal and “less mysterious” when it comes to her political views. [Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]

