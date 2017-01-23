Madonna Secret Service Investigation: Singer Says She Was Taken Out Of Context At Women's March, Doubts Cast On Purported Probe

New reports suggest that Madonna might not be the subject of a potential Secret Service investigation, as was earlier claimed. While she did make fiery remarks over the weekend at the Washington D.C. Women’s March, claiming that she’s thinking of blowing up the White House, the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker issued a statement on Instagram explaining she was taken out of context for that one line. As for the alleged investigation, the Secret Service has yet to comment on the matter, and there’s a good chance it may be another bit of right-wing “fake news” from a source many see as unreliable. Rumors of Madonna and the Secret Service investigating her recent speech first swirled on Saturday, as right-wing blog Gateway Pundit cited an unnamed spokesman for the agency, claiming that the pop legend was being probed for her quip about “blowing up the White House” made at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. The publication, which has previously used disparaging language to refer to certain individuals (e.g. referring to Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd as an “awful Liberal”), also threw some shade at Madonna, calling her an “aging pop star” in its report. Gateway Pundit‘s home page, as of this writing, has some legitimate stories, including a report (originally from Yahoo News) on a Southwest Airlines flight changing to pink cabin lighting in recognition of the passengers flying to Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March. But The Washington Post mentioned the site in a December report, including it among publications that had “published outright false stories that became talking points on the conservative Internet.” [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Deadline Hollywood reported on the supposed Madonna Secret Service investigation on Sunday, stressing that it’s highly implausible that such a probe would be taking place, and that high-profile news outlets have yet to corroborate the Gateway Pundit story with certainty. “Of course, the Secret Service did not actually make any public statement about the matter, and no legitimate news outlets have verified these claims.” Meanwhile, Madonna took to Instagram on Sunday, clearing the air and explaining the remarks she made at the Women’s March. In the statement, the 58-year-old singer said that she is a nonviolent person whose speech was “taken wildly out of context,” and people should take time out to understand her entire speech, and not just select parts of it. “My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love.’ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things – one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.” Madonna’s speech at the Women’s March also earned controversy for her repeated use of profane language, including three instances of the F-word, wrote The Independent. Due to the multiple expletives, some television stations had interrupted their live coverage of the protest. But it was the “blow up the White House” comments that had infuriated many social media users who had chosen to take the quip as a literal threat to America’s security. Yesterday’s Rally was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly…https://t.co/10EV8Yd2Xq pic.twitter.com/tIVw9AfVue — Madonna (@Madonna) January 22, 2017 In her statement, Madonna admitted to being angry over the fact that Donald Trump, a man accused repeatedly of making misogynistic comments, is America’s 45th President. But she added that she feels violence won’t solve anything at the end of the day – people should, instead, “choose love” as the solution to the perceived problems the U.S. is facing. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know this won’t change anything … As the poet WH Auden wrote on the eve of World War II: ‘We must love one another or die. I choose love.’” Madonna did not comment on the rumored Secret Service investigation in her Instagram statement. [Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]