Magician David Blaine Has Horrific Accident, Shoots Self In Mouth During Trick [Video]

Magician David Blaine is known across the globe for his stunning, mind-bending magic tricks. Tricks that push the sleight of hand envelope to the line between reality and illusion. Now, it has been revealed that David Blaine also recently blurred the line between life and death when a terrifying magic trick went awry. Not just any magic trick, but an illusion in which the magician appears to catch a bullet in his mouth. David Blaine almost died after accidentally shooting himself while practicing magic trick. https://t.co/9tzGvVQqmv pic.twitter.com/LDldfjb2bj — Complex (@Complex) January 8, 2017 As Fox 13 Now reports, David Blaine was getting ready for his TV show Beyond Magic when things went horribly, horribly wrong. How so? Even though the notorious “bullet catch” trick is not as magical as it looks, it is incredibly dangerous, and requires the magician to actually catch a bullet in his mouth. To perform the trick, Blaine was fitted with a special gum shield attached to a metal cup. Needless to say, the illusion required David Blaine to use precision in inserting the mouth shield to ensure that the attached cup caught the bullet, rather than the bullet catching magician David Blaine. Unfortunately, despite intricate preparation, the cup didn’t do what it was intended to do. Check out the video of Blaine’s close call below. As you can see in the video, David Blaine not only had to fit the bullet catching cup in his mouth in such a way as to catch a speeding bullet, he also had to pull a rip cord to pull the trigger on the gun firing said bullet. Sometime between doing one and the other, the magician lost his alignment and almost his life. In the clip of Beyond Magic, viewers can see David Blaine spend several moments attempting to achieve the perfect alignment with a laser sight. The slightest movement of his head can be seen skewing the shot, and the magician lines it up over and over again before taking the shot. David Blaine shoots himself in the throat during a magic trick gone wrong: ‘I was sure that I was dead’: https://t.co/IoOft5dv6v — People Magazine (@people) January 8, 2017 For an instant, it looks like the trick was performed seamlessly. However, after split second, the look on David Blaine’s face clearly indicates something went wrong. He looks terrified before spitting out the metal cup, then continuing to spit as he attempts to clear is throat. Vox reports what was going through the mind of the magician as he felt the impact in the back of his throat. “When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead. Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. For an instant, it looks like the trick was performed seamlessly. However, after split second, the look on David Blaine's face clearly indicates something went wrong. He looks terrified before spitting out the metal cup, then continuing to spit as he attempts to clear is throat. Vox reports what was going through the mind of the magician as he felt the impact in the back of his throat. "When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead. Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. At that moment, I realized that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive." As David Blaine explains in his first-hand account of the terrifying mishap, apparently the protective metal cup shifted or slipped away from his gum shield, causing him to be struck in the back of the throat. Although the mishap was terrifying, Blaine walked off the stage on his own, as a crowd of seemingly thousands cheered. He even wished his adoring audience a good night moments after shooting himself in the mouth. As his team checked out his mouth and his failed equipment, they noted a throat laceration and a broken mouth guard. The clip goes on to show magician David Blaine loaded into an ambulance as his crew apologizes for the trick gone wrong. According to Blaine, despite the near death experience, he was okay. “We’re good. I’m alive. I’m fine.” David Blaine accidentally shot himself in the throat during a magic trick: https://t.co/GCFQ6H4BHu pic.twitter.com/P1pb80X811 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 8, 2017 Further, Blaine can be heard arguing his his team about doing the trick again. Blaine said he will continue to perform the potentially deadly illusion until he gets it right. This despite differences of opinion among his staff. According to the clip, David Blaine would rather die quick than face his biggest fear, “dying of old age.” After the onstage mishap, David Blaine was transported to a local hospital; there it was discovered he had suffered nothing more than a lacerated throat in the incident. [Featured Image by Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Photo]

