Maksim Chmerkovskiy And Peta Murgatroyd Reveal Why They Haven't Shared Photos Of Baby Shai

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, are finally breaking their silence regarding the baby photos of their newborn son, Shai Aleksander — or lack thereof. Maksim and Peta’s first child was born in New York on January 4, just two days after his due date, and many fans have wondered why no photos of their bundle of joy have been released. In a poignant Instagram post, Maksim shared a photo of himself cuddling his baby boy with his back to the camera. Chmerkovskiy wrote that one week after welcoming his son, he is “the happiest person that’s ever lived.” But Maksim also addressed the elephant in the room: The fact that he and Peta have not released any photos of their son. “I’m also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back. So be sensitive, please. Or not.” It’s been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I’m the happiest person that’s ever lived. I’m also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth. I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back. So be sensitive please. Or not. Either way, hope everyone’s year is off to an incredible start. Ours sure started with a bang ???? P.S. Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best! A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:35pm PST Murgatroyd also took to social media to explain why she and Maksim are opting to keep things private right now. In her own Instagram post, the new mama thanked fans for all of their well-wishes for baby Shai and asked everyone to be patient while she and Maksim adjust to their life as new parents. “I’ve read all the beautiful blessings and he is without a doubt a lucky boy,” the future Mrs. Chmerkovskiy wrote. “He is a healthy boy with an incredible appetite for food and love. We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments. Thank you for your patience and all of your love!” Murgatroyd’s post included a photo of her son’s adorable safari-themed nursery, which was designed by celebrity nursery guru Vanessa Antonelli. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for all the well wishes for our little Shai. I’ve read all the beautiful blessings and he is without a doubt a lucky boy ????He is a healthy boy with an incredible appetite for food and love ???? We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments. Thank you for your patience and all of your love! ❤❤❤Designed by @thenessalee @nessaleebaby #vanessaantonelli Photo credit: @alanbarryphotography A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:49pm PST Maksim and Peta previously shared photos of their nursery with People magazine and the new mom that revealed she spends up to 17 hours a day in the room feeding and taking care of the baby. Chmerkovskiy has also been vocal about the fact that he plans to be a stay-at-home dad. While Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are opting to keep their son’s baby pictures private, many fans wonder about their change of tune regarding photo sharing. The Dancing with the Stars couple regularly shared photos to social media, capturing every maternity milestone throughout the pregnancy. Maksim and Peta also recently posted a series of photos from their baby shower, and Chmerkovskiy even went so far as to post a photo of Murgatroyd in the hospital when she was in the early stages of labor. But posting photos of a child is a different issue. No one can blame the high-profile couple for wanting their privacy in these early weeks of parenthood. When the time is right, Maksim and his fiancee will give the world a peek at baby Chmerkovskiy. Of course, now that baby Chmerkovskiy has arrived, Maksim and Peta can focus on the next big event: their wedding. The couple will tie the knot this July in front of 500 of their closest friends and family members, as well as their tiny dancer. Take a look at the video below for more on Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby. [Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx